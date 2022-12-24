EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Secretly Returns From US, Hides Away In Abuja As DSS Intensifies Moves To Arrest Him For Financing Terrorism

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, returned to Nigeria on Wednesday from the United States and is presently in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but has kept himself away from public glare, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Emefiele who was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC had earlier been reported to be contemplating returning to Nigeria amid a plot by the Department of State Services (DSS) to pick him up for interrogation.

Buhari had last Sunday returned to Abuja from the summit held between December 13 and 15.

Multiple sources had told SaharaReporters that Emefiele was scheduled to return to the country on Wednesday.

He however told the CBN board on Wednesday that he would return to Abuja on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a top source informed SaharaReporters that Emefiele indeed returned on Wednesday and is currently in Abuja.

“Emefiele is in Abuja. He arrived (from the US) on Wednesday,” the source affirmed.

SaharaReporters earlier today reported that DSS operatives were reportedly on the lookout for the CBN governor after an order to arrest him on sight was given.

Two DSS officials familiar with Emefiele’s matter had confirmed that the domestic intelligence office of the DSS had deployed several officers to monitor the CBN Headquarters, Emefiele’s family residence in Lagos and the Abuja home of businessman Christopher Emefiele, unrelated by blood, according to People’s Gazette.

SaharaReporters had also reported that there were strong indications on Thursday that Emefiele was under intense pressure from some of the country‘s power brokers to resign.

One of the sources close to the apex governor confided in SaharaReporters that he was living in fear of being arrested by the DSS.

The DSS had recently accused Emefiele of aiding and abetting acts of terrorism.

The security agency said the CBN governor was allegedly involved in the funding of international and local terrorism.

It said preliminary investigation revealed various acts of terrorism financing, fraudulent activities perpetrated by Emefiele and his involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension.

A Federal High Court in Abuja however declined an application by the secret police to arrest the apex governor.

On Wednesday despite his secret arrival, the CBN said Emefiele would not appear before the House of Representatives on Thursday as scheduled.

In a letter addressed to the House and read by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during plenary, the apex bank said the governor was not yet back in the country because he was attending to an official engagement and health challenges abroad.

“Emefiele has refused to return to Nigeria claiming heart ailment. He was supposed to return Nigeria yesterday after traveling with Buhari to the US-Africa Leadership Summit in Washington DC,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

“He ought to have returned yesterday but told CBN board he will return today. We learnt that his people loyal to him at the DSS advised him not to come yet because he may be arrested.

“Upon arrival later, he might go on leave until things die down or he resigns under pressure.”