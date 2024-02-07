A military vehicle belonging to Major General MLD Sara, Theatre Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Army has exploded after running over an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists.

A soldier was injured in the incident.

The incident, which occurred last weekend, in Kukareta, Yobe State was a trap set for soldiers by militants of the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). They are formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihā.

During the attack, the driver of the vehicle sustained a leg injury while the vehicle was badly damaged.

However, Major General Sara and another army officer also in the military vehicle were unhurt.

According to a military signal obtained by SaharaReporters, the army commander was on an assessment trip to a military formation – 233 Battalion on the outskirts of Kukareta which was earlier attacked by the terrorists, when the incident occurred.

The gunmen had launched an attack on the town where they also killed a mobile policeman and two civilians.

“While on assessment visit to the amp by the Comd Sector 2 JTF NE OPHK Maj Gen MLD Sara’s at about 040930A, an IED planted at the entrance gate to the camp exploded which injured the Commander’s driver on the leg while the Comds staff car was also damaged but the Comd and his Radio operator were unhurt.

“The situation is being assessed while a detailed investigation has commenced,” the military signal read.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters who were previously under Shekau.