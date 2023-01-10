DSS officer slumps during APC presidential campaign in Adamawa, hospitalised

An officer of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, slumped and was feared dead during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Yola, the Adamawa State capital to canvass support for the All Progressives Congress presidential and governorship candidates in the state.

The officer, whose name had yet to be official released as of the time of this report, reportedly slumped at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, venue of the event, and was rushed to a medical facility.

Some witnesses claimed he was later pronounced dead, although SaharaReporters could not independently verify this.

Reports on the Adamawa chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) platform also indicated that the DSS officer, who slumped at the presidential campaign rally venue, had passed on.

The officer, believed to have been drafted from Abuja, reported slumped while on duty at the palace of the Lamido of Adamawa, while waiting for the arrival of President Buhari.

Several condolences have been expressed by journalists who are on the platform.

However the Nigeria secret police while confirming the incident, said the officer was still alive.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, Musa Isa, Spokesperson for the Adamawa command of DSS said, “The report is not true; I can confirm to that the officer is alive.