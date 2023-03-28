EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Policemen On Counter-Terrorism Operation In North-East Yet To Receive Allowances For Three Months

Some Nigerian police personnel on counter-insurgency operations in North-East Nigeria have lamented the non-payment of their duty allowances.

SaharaReporters gathered that the officers are being owed various allowances, besides the complaints that the force management has been unable to improve their welfare and appropriately motivate them for enhanced performance.

Joint security forces comprising mobile police and the military were posted to the region to fight against Boko Haram, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) fighters and bandits.

Some of the affected police personnel who spoke to SaharaReporters accused the authorities of abandoning them, adding that they are confused, depressed, destabilised, less productive and criminally minded.

“We, men of the Police Mobile Force here in North-East states of Yobe and Borno have not being paid allowance for the past three months, but our counterparts in the army are being paid monthly. If there is no money, at least we should be withdrawn back to base so we can be with our families.

“Also unlike our counterparts in the military that have received their promotion, just a few of us were recently promoted. Our lives are also in danger as the lives of the soldiers. All these are demoralising,” one of them told SaharaReporters.

Another officer said, “Our colleagues in the military are enjoying allowances. But all of us who are policemen sent here for Boko Haram Operation were dumped here by the authorities. We don’t know our offence.

“Our allowance for rank and file is N30,000 monthly and inspectors are expected to get N45,000; that is if the month is 30 days and if it’s 31 days, additional N1000 for rank and file while inspectors will get additional N1500. We were moved by unit and I know about 20 units are here in Yobe State alone.”