EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Policemen Grumble, Threaten To Boycott Governorship, House Of Assembly Elections Over Non-Payment Of Presidential Poll Allowances

Some policemen have expressed dissatisfaction with the non-payment of their allowances for work done during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

Some of the officers who spoke to SaharaReporters said the promise they received was that they would be paid before the poll but were surprised that up till now they have not been paid.

They also threatened to boycott the March 11 governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The officers said they used their own funds throughout the election expecting that they would be refunded.

“Nigerian police officers are suffering in terms of salaries. Imagine, after working diligently for the elections, police are entitled to collect N150,000 for election allowances but we didn’t get any money,” a female Superintendent of Police told SaharaReporters on Friday.

“Those that received; just a few of us got N35,000. Please come to our aid, we police are working but suffering in terms of our salaries. Kindly tell our IGP (Inspector General of Police) to pay us our money. Even our arrears that the President signed for us, we were not paid.”

Another aggrieved officer attached to a police command in Southeast Nigeria said, “I am a police inspector serving in Imo state command. I know several times you have been fighting through newspaper publications for the police authority to pay the outstanding six months’ arrears but all to no avail.

“This time around, the presidential election allowances are another thing that is making us feel dejected. Some selected personnel have collected their allowances. While the majority of us, especially those receiving salaries from Nigeria Police Microfinance Bank, have not been paid.

“Till date, no reason was given. The allowance is N35,000 flat rate. Other banks paid before the general elections. Many of us have not received it across the country. The Nigeria police microfinance bank has not paid the money. They are even frustrating everyone collecting salaries in the bank with their poor service.

“They don’t pay salaries on time, even when they pay, one cannot access the money. Transfer is not working, ATMs are not working, cash is not available, we are suffering.”

Another officer accused the police authorities of diverting the funds.

“Even Police constables that passed out in December are affected. Up till now, the IGP didn’t pay their salaries.

“Even election allowances, they were not paid, they are heading to the third month without salaries, they are really suffering as well.”

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force’s Public Relations Officer, did not immediately respond when his comment was sought by SaharaReporters.