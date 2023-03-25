EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Police Officers Plot To Kill Corps Member, Nnamdi Emeh, Vow Not To Arraign Him Due To ‘Volume Of Information’ At His Disposal

1 total views

There is a grand plot at the Anambra State command of the Nigeria Police Force to kill 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Nnamdi Daniel Emeh, and to make excuses that he was trying to escape from cell, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Top sources told SaharaReporters on Friday that some police officers planned to gun down the whistle blower instead of arraigning him in court because of the “volume of information” at his disposal which could implicate several police personnel.

Highly placed sources within the police further informed SaharaReporters that the police authorities had concluded plans to transfer Nnamdi Emeh arrested in connection with the multiple cases of killings and organ harvesting by senior police officers to the Anambra State command for “further investigation.”

Emeh was recently declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force on February 20, 2023 for allegedly impersonating an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Anambra State.

He was said to have been arrested in a joint operation by INTERPOL operatives in Benin Republic and Nigeria on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Emeh was arrested in connection with allegations of a case under investigation by the Force Headquarters in which top police officers in Anambra State Police Command were alleged to be involved in human organ trafficking, kidnapping and killing of suspects after extorting them.

It was reported that Emeh, an information technology (IT) expert, while serving as a tracker in the Anambra State Police Command, started impersonating senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Anambra State including an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

A source at the police headquarters said the police were scared about the level of information at the disposal of Mr. Nnamdi Emeh.

“The volume of information available to the man is mind bugging. We are afraid that if he is arraigned in court, he may bring down the entire police force. He has the names of everybody involved, the dates and time of every incident. The police cannot afford to arraign him in court,” the source said.

SaharaReporters further gathered that there were plans to send Emeh to the Anambra command headquarters, where he would be silenced for good.

“He might be killed on the way to Anambra or in his cell and accused of trying to escape,” the source revealed.

SaharaReporters had reported that Emeh was arrested following investigation into the case of senior police officers in Anambra State led by CSP Patrick Agbazue who were accused of human rights abuses including kidnapping, murder, organ harvesting, and extortion.

The accusation was first made by an anonymous blogger Gistlover who provided pictures, videos, and account details of the victim as well as detailed how Agbazue and his team allegedly moved money from their victims’ bank accounts after execution, and dumped their bodies into a private morgue.

The police had earlier set up an investigating team but yet to release the report of its findings.

SaharaReporters had last week also reported that a coalition of civil society organisations demanded the release of Emeh.

The organisations had in a joint statement called on the police authorities to immediately drop the trumped-up charges of “unlawful possession of firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and impersonation” levelled against the corps member.

The organisations include African Centre for Media & Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), HEDA Resource Centre, Accountability Lab, Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG), Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and Sterling Centre for Law & Development Access To Justice.

Others are the Southern Free Press, Inc Centre for Human Rights Advocacy & Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS), Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre RULAAC, Human Rights Social Development and Environmental Foundation (HURSDEF), Confluence of Rights, Workers & Youth Solidarity Network, Rivers Civil Society Organisations. Justice for Peace and Development Initiative Avocats Sans Frontières and Nnaemeka Ejiofor & Associates.