EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Police Officers Plan Mega Protest In Lagos Over Six-Month Unpaid Arrears, Claim Inspector-General Plotting To Seek Extension In Office

Some aggrieved senior police officers of the Nigeria Police Force are currently planning to hold a mega protest in Lagos State over their unpaid six months arrears by the police authorities, SaharaReporters can authoritatively report.

Police sources shared WhatsApp discussions with SaharaReporters which confirmed the development, adding that only grade level 03,04,05,06 and few 07 were paid while those in grade level 08, 09, 10 and 11 were not paid.

They added that Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) up to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had however been paid four months arrears.

According to one of the sources, “They started paying last week but it was stopped on Tuesday January 4, 2023. Everywhere is quiet and nobody can say this is the cause.

“They paid only grade level 03,04,05,06 and few 07 without paying 08,09,10,11 but AC to IG have received their four months arrears.”

SaharaReporters was informed that those affected by the nonpayment of the salary arrears include senior inspectors, Assistant Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, and Chief Superintendents of Police.

“Unfortunately, there was no circular as to why the affected police officers were not paid their salary arrears, rather, everywhere is quiet and men are not happy,” another source added.

Yet, another senior police officer, said, “Senior inspectors from Lagos police command are planning to protest at the Lagos command Headquarters on Monday over the unpaid six months arrears.

“Police officer who did not collect their six months arrears are creating Whatsapp groups to gather numbers for the protest on Monday in Lagos

“It has been two weeks now but no communication from police authorities concerning the arrears, and Mopol officers are threatening to protest; that is why IG called all the Squadron Commanders for retraining but it was a warning; not training.”

The source told SaharaReporters that the IGP warned that anyone (Commander) that allowed protest in his Squadron would be changed and punished.

Meanwhile, “IG is retiring on March 6, 2023 and rumours are going round that the IGP wants to use this arrears money to lobby for extension.”

Recall that in November 2022, SaharaReporters reported that over 50 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force who were detained for complaining about the non-payment of their six months’ arrears of the new salary structure which the President Muhammadu Buhari government approved for the Force in 2021.

The aggrieved police officers have since been embarking on protests over the unpaid salary arrears.