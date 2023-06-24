The Nigeria Police Force has arrested an Inspector attached to 62 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for allegedly killing his colleague.

The Inspector, whose name could not immediately ascertain, also allegedly took the deceased’s rifle and sold it to terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits for N300,000.

A police source who shared the video of the alleged killer Inspector on handcuffs and leg chain on Saturday lamented the ugly situation.

Although, the police source expressed appreciation that the killer Inspector was exposed, he called for greater accountability in the police force.

In a one minute 30 seconds video, some policemen were overheard saying “this one (referring to the killer Inspector) is the most wicked soul.”

Meanwhile there are other suspects that were with the Inspector in the video which could not immediately ascertain whether they were the bandits he allegedly sold the rifle to.

A message attacked to the video reads, “An Inspector from 62 PMF kafanchan Kaduna killed his colleague, collected his gun and sold it to bandits for 300k. God has exposed him and his gang.”

Efforts to speak with the Force Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on the incident were unsuccessful as he did not take his calls at the time of filing this report.