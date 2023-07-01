Some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have expressed resentment and displeasure over what they described as the Force’s indiscriminate and unfair deductions from their salaries.

The officers accused the Nigerian police authorities of corruption and extortion.

The deductions run into hundreds of millions of Naira because of the Force’s large staff population.

In an internal signal by the police authorities, the officers were asked to sacrifice N500 to N5000 as Inspector-General of Police sport levy depending on the rank.

“Grateful be informed that X IGP sport levy has been deducted from the June salary as follows: IGP SPORT LEVY DEDUCTION; CP – IGP ——— N5000; CSP – DCP —– N3000; INSP.1 – SP —- N2000; INSP. 11 —— N1000; PC – SGT ——N500,” it read.

A police Inspector who spoke ,however raised serious question over the deductions.

According to him, they were not duly informed before the deductions were made.

This, to him, does not make any sense as the government should have been able to take up the responsibility of footing the bill for their involvement in the games.

“Even some sergeants had their salaries deducted by N2000. There was no signal to this effect, just like that, our money was deducted,” he said.

He continued, “My concern is Niger State command. The difference is too much in our salary compared to other commands. They said there is no money to pay our arrears. IPPIS is not helping matters.”

Another aggrieved officer said, “Please tell them to return our money and stop any further deduction from our salaries. We are not interested in any IGP game. How can they forcefully deduct our money? For us, we are not interested in any game.”

Meanwhile, thousands of the police constables who were recently recruited into the Nigeria Police Force have asked the authorities to either pay them their seven months salaries or allow them to go home and look for another job.

The constables lamented non-payment of their salaries for over seven months since they passed out of their training despite an announcement by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in May that it had approved the payment of the six months’ salaries.