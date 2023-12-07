Abiodun Alamutu, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State has asked all the Divisional Police Officers to contribute N100,000 each for a programme that is tagged “NPF Sports”, SaharaReporters has gathered.

According to senior police officers in the know, the funds running into several millions of Naira would be coordinated by SP Bisi Kamorudeen, the Administrative Officer of the Department of Operations at the state headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

“The Ogun police boss has again asked DPOs under the command to contribute N100,000 each for NPF Sports on or before Friday 8/12/2023,” one of the officers said.

“The amount to be raised would automatically run into millions of naira.

“SP Bisi Kamorudeen, Admin Officer, Department of Operations is the person to also coordinate this illegal contribution as well, he was the one who collected the millions they mandated them to contribute to allegedly convey personnel nominated for Kogi State election.”

When contacted, Omolola Odutola, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer denied that the Commissioner gave such directive.

SaharaReporters had on November 4 reported how Alamutu asked all the Area Commanders to contribute funds for conveyance of personnel from the command deployed for the Kogi State governorship poll despite budgetary allocation.

“Our boss and Commissioner in Ogun State through the Area Commanders has mandated us to contribute money to convey personnel nominated for Kogi State election,” a senior officer heading a Divisional Police station had told SaharaReporters.

“This is kind of shocking, we are aware the headquarters budgeted billions of Naira for Kogi and other elections, then why is the commissioner telling us to raise money for logistics and transportation of personnel from Ogun despite this huge budgetary allocation?

“Where did he expect us to see the money? Are police stations now revenue agencies? Definitely, none of us can raise such money except through illegal means.”

Another senior police officer had added, “The commissioner does not mind how these Area Commanders get the money, whether through corrupt means or otherwise, he does not care.

“He made the directive to verbally to the Area Commanders and none of them dare declined. The Area Commanders are also expected to get busses to convey some of the personnel because we have limited police vehicles.

“I know most of them had met with their respective DPOs on the way forward. For sure, all these funds will be raised through illegal means.”