Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and officers of the Nigeria Police Force have engaged in a physical tussle over the arrest of a police Inspector’s wife allegedly caught with a bag of Cannabis Sativa and other illicit drugs.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident happened around 11am on Monday inside A Division police station in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to multiple sources, the wife of the police inspector was arrested while distributing the marijuana from her husband’s car, an ash Volkswagen parked inside the station.

However, when the NDLEA operatives moved to take her away with the vehicle, some policemen challenged them and it led to a fight.

“A police Inspector’s wife was arrested by NDLEA yesterday inside A division in Kogi. Bags of cannabis sativa, an ash Volkswagen belonging to her husband were recovered. However, her husband’s police colleagues clashed with the NDLEA officers until their boss came in,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Another source added, “It happened at A division police post. The husband parked the car in front his office. His wife was arrested while distributing the cannabis sativa. However, some policemen tried to stop the NDLEA officers from carrying out their lawful duty until the situation was calmed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police heading the division.

“The woman and her husband’s car containing the bags of weeds and other illicit drugs were later taken to NDLEA office in Lokoja for further investigation. She has so far admitted to the act. The question is; who were her customers inside a police station?”

The NDLEA operatives have in the past arrested several top police officers for drug crimes in the country.

Of note was the arrest of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and three others for drug offences, whose trial is still ongoing.

SaharaReporters earlier in the year reported that at the court on Kyari’s case, although the prosecution had previously called witnesses, the lead prosecuting lawyer stated that the current set of witnesses needed to be protected because their identities could not be revealed to the public.

Although some lawyers who had cases in court objected to the decision, the judge asked for their patience.