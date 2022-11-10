Nigerian police authorities compel officers to contribute millions of naira for upcoming 13th biennial games

Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force have mandated personnel to contribute funds towards the hosting of the 13th Biennial Police Games scheduled to take place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The police games are scheduled to take place in Uyo from 23rd to 30th November, 2022.

The week-long historic sporting event is expected to be declared open by the Special Guest of Honour, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Over 4500 male and female police athletes drawn from the 17 Zonal Commands and the Force Headquarters will feature and compete in several indoor and outdoor sporting activities which include athletics, football, basketball, table tennis, lawn tennis, judo, taekwondo, weightlifting, golf, chess, squash, shooting, karate, swimming, hockey, badminton, triathlon, handball amongst other sporting events.

“The 13th Biennial Police Games will yet again provide an opportunity for hidden sporting talents within the Force to be discovered as they will be given a platform to showcase their aptitudes to the world and subsequently make Nigeria proud as constantly exhibited by the Nigeria Police Force in sports business,” Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement.

All personnel had been ordered to cough up as high as N50,000 as contribution towards the event.

The amount to be raised would automatically run into millions of naira.

“The Nigeria Police Force has started again; we were called for a meeting only to be told of a mandatory contribution towards the police sports festival that is taking place in Akwa Ibom State soon.

“All officers are expected to pay between N10,000 to N50,000 depending on the rank. It’s the civilians that will be forced to cough up the money indirectly. Or are they expecting officers to pay from their salaries?,” the source who is attached to Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, said.