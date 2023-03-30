EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Immigration Service Personnel Abandon Duty Posts, Plan Protest Over Non-payment Of Election Allowances

Some officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) are currently planning to hold a protest over the non-payment of their election duty allowances, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The protest is expected to be held simultaneously at all state headquarters of the service.

According to multiple sources, some officers have already abandoned their duty posts.

“Most of us are angry that they are yet to pay us the duty allowances for the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections,” an immigration officer told SaharaReporters.

“We are not paid our allowances and as we are talking, there is a planned protest by these angry personnel of the service.”

Another immigration officer said, “Immigration officers are planning to protest and strike over unpaid election allowances, the immigration CG is about retire any moment and he is planning to walk away with our money.”

SaharaReporters earlier reported the non-payment of duty allowances to NIS officials for the 2023 general elections, including for the 2019 elections allowances.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service has refused to pay us election allowance even when all other agencies have paid,” one of them had said.

“Many of us paid for hotel and other expenses during the just concluded presidential election, but all we get is that they are working on the payment.

“But I tell you sincerely that few bigwigs in Abuja will gather to share the money and victimise anyone who tries to raise his or her head up. We are calling on the authorities to pay our allowances and let it not be promise and fail as usual.”

Another official had said, “The allowances for election duties were supposed to be paid before February 25 into our accounts but nobody has received a dime.

“The officers among us are entitled to N70,000, while the rank and file are entitled to N30,000. We have done all they asked us to do and everybody is already fed up.”