Almost five weeks after they participated in the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, some officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) who were deployed for the poll are yet to be paid their allowances.

The gubernatorial election was held in Bayelsa on Saturday, November 11.

But some of the NIS operatives who participated in the election told SaharaReporters that most of them are yet to be paid.

They added that they used their personal funds throughout the polls, with the expectation that they would be refunded.

The officers urged the NIS authorities not to give any room for foul play, but to ensure that their allowances are paid.

“We’ll want to use this platform to speak as it bothers on election allowances for the last governorship election that took place in Bayelsa State. The Police have been paid officers their allowances but NIS are yet to pay us,” an affected officer told SaharaReporters.

“The election was November 11, 2023, yet we haven’t been paid, it seems some people at the top already embezzled these funds and it would soon be “voice mail” on our part.

“We are calling on the NIS authorities, Interior Minister to pay our allowances and let it not be promise and fail as usual.”

Another personnel said, “No specific amount was promised to be paid but during the last general elections, NIS personnel at the state level were paid N90,000 each while those at the headquarters received N200,000 to N300,000. Note, they were forced to pay then after several reports by SaharaReporters.

“In 2019, N100,000 was paid to each personnel in Bayelsa State thus in same vein, funds have been mobilised for this purpose but if your platform doesn’t blow this on the news, these funds will be swept under the carpet.

“There is no signal that these monies would be paid because as of now, the issue is being buried while those powerful bosses within the system will pocket the money for their own selfish gain.”