The Nigerian Government has directed all civil servants and workers of the country’s core ministries whose details are yet to be captured by the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to partake in an ongoing registration exercise.

SaharaReporters learnt the affected federal civil servants from across the country are required to go to Abuja for the exercise; meanwhile, their salaries have been delayed.

The newspaper obtained a circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, dated October 3, 2023 with reference number HCSF/HRM/M.1125/T4/194, and for the attention of all Permanent Secretaries.

SaharaReporters gathered that about 17,000 workers are affected while a document exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters shows that workers affected in the Ministry of Labour and Employment are up to 1,831.

According to the circular, all the affected workers are mandated to show up for a physical exercise in Abuja from Monday, October 16 to Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

Reacting to this, one of the affected workers who spoke to SaharaReporters said the government was insensitive despite the economic hardship they are currently facing due to the non-payment of their salaries since May when they decided that all the workers must show up at Abuja for the physical screening.

The registration exercise for the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) started in May 2017 and it was repeated in subsequent years and concluded in April 2023.

At the end of the exercise, the Accountant General of the Federation was directed to pay only civil servants whose records had been verified and uploaded on the IPPIS portal.

The statement reads further: “It is regrettable to observe that some civil servants failed to take part in the exercise, or neglected to complete it, leading to the suspension of their salaries.

“All officers whose salaries have been suspended, are being given the last opportunity to access the IPPIS verification portal, update their records and present themselves for physical verification. Specifically, the officers, fall into two categories, as follows: a) those who did not update their records online; and b) those who updated their records but were unable io complete the process and/or could not print The slip, indicating conclusion of the online registration exercise.

“The portal – https://verification.ippis. gov.ng, – will be open for the officers from Tuesday 3rd to Tuesday 10th October, 2023. Thereafter, the physical verification will hold from Monday, 16th to Friday, 27th October 2023 at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa Expressway, Abuja. The exercise will take place between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on each of the days.

“All officers are expected to present the original copies of the documents listed below: (i) Letter of Appointment (Temporary): (ii) Letter of 1st Appointment into Service (Permanent & Pensionable): (iii) Assumption of Duty Certificate; (iv) Letter of Transfer of Service (where applicable); (v) Letter of Confirmation of Appointment or Gazette Publication; (vi) Letters of the last three (3) Promotions; (vii) Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age; (viii) Educational Certificates: First School Leaving Certificate – Secondary School Certificate or Equivalent, OND, HND, NCE (if applicable) University Degree, -NYSC Certificate/Exemption, Higher Degree and/or Professional Certificate, (ix) Identity Card of present MDA; (x) Recent IPPIS Pay Slip; (xi) Copy of Letter of Last Posting; (xii) IPPIS On-line Records Update Completion Slip; and (xiii) Duly completed and signed Personnel Verification Form with recent passport photograph affixed.

“Officers are also expected to complete the attached Personnel, Verification Form duly signed by their Heads of Department (The Form can also be downloaded from the CHOSE website).”

“All concerned officers are to note that this is the last opportunity for the exercise,” the circular added.