EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Army Raises Alarm Over Planned Attack On Officers, Soldiers By IPOB, Eastern Security Network Members

The Nigerian Army has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an outlawed group, of planning to ambush and attack security operatives in the South-East region.

Attacks by gunmen have increased in the South-East in recent times.

The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

In an internal memo sent to commanders, the army urged soldiers to be more wary of movements outside barracks.

They were also warned to watch their language in public and avoid making any inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions.

“I am directed to inform All Officers and Men of the Command of a planned attack by aggrieved group (IPOB) on security agencies in the South East. Intelligence revealed that the aggrieved group claimed that several of their members were killed in Abia on 31st March, 2023.

“To ensure your safety and security of our formation and officers; it is advisable to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“It is also essential to watch your language in public spaces and avoid making any inflammatory remarks that could escalate tensions.

“Please follow the instructions given in the message, including remaining vigilant, carrying your rifles while on guard duty, and refraining from wearing your uniform outside of the office premises/ barracks.

“Please follow the instructions given to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you. Thank you for your continued dedication.”

The Nigerian government had in the past accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-East.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-East and some parts of the South South Nigeria.

The leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.