A soldier identified as Musa Adamu has been detained by the Nigerian army authorities for preaching about Jesus Christ while in service uniform on social media, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Adamu, a Lance Corporal with service number 13NA/70/6100 is attached to Amphibious Training School Personnel (ATSCalabar) unit in Calabar, Cross River State.

He is currently being locked up at Eburutu barracks custody at 146 battalion upon which further action would be taken.

In some videos seen by SaharaReporters, the soldier with the Facebook name “Aaron Abraham” is heard telling his followers to repent and turn from their evil ways as he prayed for them.

According to a military source, Adamu was born a Muslim and recently converted to Christianity.

The Benue state-born soldier is said to have been in detention for over 45 days while his salary was stopped over 6 months ago.

“One of my colleague soldiers in the Nigerian Army that preaches on Facebook with the uniform is currently being locked up by the Army authorities and today makes it 49 days,” a soldier told SaharaReporters.

“They are not paying his salary as well and not feeding him, his name on Facebook is Aaron Abraham but Musa Adamu is his name in the military. He was born a Muslim but converted.

“His offence according to the GOC is preaching the gospel on uniform. I heard they already blocked his account for over 10 months now.”

When contacted, a senior army officer confirmed Adamu’s detention.

“Yes, I’m aware of his detention, I’m a Christian as well but his action was absolutely wrong. As a soldier, you are expected to be non-partisan and secular at least when in uniform.”

In 2019, a video of a police officer preaching in a place that looks like an entrance to a market went viral.

The policeman was in his service uniform while moving on the streets to preach to local traders, shoppers, and passers-by.

Wearing a police uniform, sky blue top and black trousers, he was heard shouting through a microphone about his “encounter” with God and how the then police commissioner in Abia State summoned him over his style of preaching.

“Yesterday, I did not go out for outreach because I was summoned by the commissioner of police, Abia State, warning me, saying ‘Why did you wear a police uniform and preach the gospel? What is it that gives you the courage?” he had said.

“I said, ‘Ma, by the special grace of God, I did not wear the uniform to preach on my own, God directed me to wear the uniform and preach the gospel, and that is why I do it.

The man further said in the clip that he came out “well-prepared in the spirit.”

“Whether you like it or not, if you like, be the highest demon in the whole world, God will bring you down today. I am boasting in my father in the Lord, in heaven, the one that called me, the one that gave me the mandate and said go out and preach the gospel,” he had said.