EXCLUSIVE: Names Of Residents Of Enugu Communities Brutally Murdered By Herdsmen Revealed As Death Toll Rises To 25

Death toll from the massacre by armed Fulani herdsmen and Igala collaborators in Ebor, Umujiovu, Mgbuji communities in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State has now risen to 25, SaharaReporters has confirmed.

SaharaReporters had reported that the armed herdsmen in military uniforms with their collaborators from Benue State had on Thursday, December 8, launched a brutal attack on Ebor, Umujiovu and Mgbuji communities in Eha-Amufu killing scores of persons.

SaharaReporters reported that the herdsmen declared “war” on Agu-Amede, Mgbuji, Ebor and Umujiovu communities, sacking over 40 villages and killing 120 people in the last two years.

The last Thursday’s invasion was the latest in the vicious attacks on the communities with none of the assailants arrested by the Nigerian security agencies.

SaharaReporters had reported that 16 people were killed during the Thursday’s attack.

However, as of Monday, December 13, 2022 the total number of residents killed during the massacre rises to 25 with two decomposing bodies found and buried on Monday.

During SaharaReporters’ visit to the troubled communities, the names of those killed according to their villages and communities were obtained.

They are listed as;

Ama-Okpebe Ebor community;

Chief Odo Godwin (Double), Chief Olinya Joseph, Chief Ede Emmanuel, Agu Onyema, Agu Elias (Onyenze), Agu Ikechukwu.

Ama-Obelebe Ebor community;

Sunday Odo-Akpenyi, Idu Samuel, Odo-Odo Friday, Chief Onodugo Odo-ebe, Ogbu Gabriel, Igwurube Ogbu, Igwurube Obioma, Alu Nweke and Chukwuka Solomon.

Ama-Akpaka Abor community;

Olinya Odo Nwezu, Olinya Odo Nwezu’s Son, Ambrose Ogenyi’s Son, Emeka Orji, Ede Naw-Leonard

Ama-Ogbu Abor community;

Onunze Onyeka.

Umujiovu community:

Ede Brown, James Idenyi.

Meanwhile, the names of two people killed in Mgbuji during the attacks were yet to be released as the communities continued to search for their loved ones.

