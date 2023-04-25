The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has sent out several letters of intent to purchase another private jet, SaharaReporters has gathered.

SaharaReporters learnt on Monday that Datti Baba-Ahmed will be getting his second Multi-billion-naira private jet in seven months if the transaction is successful, though the reason for his acquisition of more private jets is not immediately clear.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported, on Sunday, that the private jet used to move Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State out of Yola, the state capital after he illegally declared Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as governor-elect, is owned by Datti.

In a fresh update on Monday, SaharaReporters learnt that Datti Baba-Ahmed would soon acquire his second private jet in seven months.

A top source told SaharaReporters that the politician/businessman whose jet flew the “rogue INEC commissioner”, Yunusa-Ari from Yola to Abuja, has recently submitted a bid to purchase another jet.

“Peter Obi’s running mate in the 2023 election is likely planning to expand his private jet charter business. He has sent several letters of intent to purchase a jet from private jet owners willing to dispose of theirs,” the source added.

SaharaReporters recently reported how Yunusa-Ari was flown to Abuja from Yola immediately after announcing Binani as the winner of the election.

The airlifting of the REC to Abuja happened when the Adamawa governorship supplementary election became contentious following the REC’s announcement of results when the supplementary election results were yet to be completely announced.

He was flown out of Yola in the private jet with registration number – (NG) 5N-IKO at exactly 12.58 pm last Sunday, shortly after he made the announcement, and touched down in Abuja at exactly 1.38 pm, after flying for 40 minutes.

Further investigations by SaharaReporters revealed that the Raytheon Hawker 800XP has ‘Baze Research and Data Services Limited’ as its registered owner.

Baze Research and Data Services Limited is owned by Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The jet was manufactured in 2001 by Raytheon Aircraft Company.

In 2022, the aircraft which was registered in the United States as N927AR and operated by MC Avio LLC, Boca Raton FL, was sold to Baba-Ahmed.

The registration code 5N-IKO was subsequently assigned to the aircraft after it was acquired by the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate on September 20, 2022.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, an aviation source had confirmed Datti Baba-Ahmed as the owner of the private jet.

He added that the aircraft was used by Labour Party chieftains including its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his wife, Margaret during electioneering.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the Raytheon Hawker 800XP was the private jet Obi claimed he hired to fly an elderly man whose flight from Asaba to Abuja was cancelled and rescheduled.

The Labour Party presidential candidate was recently seen in a viral video taking a 95-year-old man whose flight to Abuja was cancelled to a private jet.

“Unknown to many, Obi was travelling in the same private jet – 5N-IKO owned by Datti to the same Abuja; it wasn’t that the jet was arranged specifically for the man, he only joined Obi on the flight to Abuja.

“This same jet 5N-IKO was used to move the Adamawa REC, though it was chartered for the man. It’s owned by no other person but Datti Baba-Ahmed. The Labour Party chieftains are aware of this, Datti used that same jet throughout the campaign period, moving from one state to the other,” the source said.