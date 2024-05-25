Clarke is now just hours away from stepping into the ring, looking to make an impression against Zorro on Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom undercard – the co-main event for Josh Taylor’s fight with Jack Catterall.

Ahead of the bout, Clarke told Express: “He’s a tough guy, but I’m very confident and that’s because how I prepare.”

He added: “I’m an entertaining fighter, I am spiteful, I’m skilled. In that ring I just want to hurt people… I want to see them realise that they made a mistake to fight me. And that’s what I’ll do in Leeds.”

Chev Clarke fights Ellis Zorro for the British Cruiserweight Title on the Taylor-Catterall undercard in Leeds on May 25, live on DAZN