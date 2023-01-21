EXCLUSIVE: Identity Of Six Nigerian Primary School Pupils Abducted By Terrorists In Nasarawa

The identities of the six pupils of LEA Primary School in Alwaza village, Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State abducted by terrorists have been revealed.

SaharaReporters learnt from security sources that the abductees are identified as Melody Ombugu, Vision Ombugu, Ishaya Oliver, Jerusalem Sidi, Favour Emmanuel and Peace Amos.

The gunmen had stormed the community around 7am on Friday and abducted the pupils who were on their way to the school.

“We need help, gunmen stormed my community and abducted 6 pupils to unknown destination. The name of the school is LGEA primary school, Doma LGA of Nasarawa state,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, while confirming the incident said security operatives were trailing the terrorists.

The incident comes barely a week after the police in Nasarawa engaged suspected kidnappers at Saraduana forest in Toto LGA of the state and rescued 30 victims.

Terrorists have been targeting public schools, abducting students in the Northern part of the country.

SaharaReporters had only last week reported that the parents of the abducted girls at the Federal Government College, Gauri, Kebbi State, who were kidnapped by terrorists since 2021 were presently selling everything they have to raise ransoms for the rescue of their children.

According to social activist and former Kaduna State lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, who made this known on his Twitter account on Saturday, the undisclosed amount for ransom was imposed on the parents by the terrorists’ leader, Dogo Gide.

Recall that in June 2021, terrorists attacked the college and abducted about 70 students and four teachers.

While some of the kidnapped school girls have regained freedom, some who are still held by their abductors have reportedly given birth in the terrorists’ den.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government has promised several times to intensify efforts to secure their release but after over a year and half, at least 14 of the abducted college girls are still in the terrorists’ custody.

Senator Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly said that “The parents of the abducted Girls of the Federal Government College Yauri, Kebbi State are selling everything they have to raise funds to pay ransom imposed on them by the terrorists leader Dogo Gide.”

Senator Sani lamented that “This is the depth of helplessness and hopelessness” in the country.