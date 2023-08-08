Some soldiers and policemen were on Sunday involved in a face-off in Ogun State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

This occurred when the police officers attempted to arrest a suspected female drug dealer (name withheld) in Arepo but the attempt was frustrated by the military men.

SaharaReporters gathered the policemen from Warewa station in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state had raided the woman’s shop and arrested her.

She was said to have been arrested with different illicit drugs.

However, the soldiers who were described as “friends and customers” of the suspect ambushed the policemen while they were taking her to the station.

According to a source, the military personnel also threatened to open fire on the persistent police personnel.

The source, who was at the scene for about two hours, added that the atmosphere was tense as both sides refused to back down.

“On Sunday, military personnel blocked policemen from arresting a woman here in Arepo town, Ogun state. The woman is popularly known within the area as a drug seller. Her shop is used as a drug depot, be it Colorado, Cocaine, Canadian loud, skuchies, a source told SaharaReporters.

“Those soldiers are friends and customers of this woman. I don’t know who called them after the police raid; they overtook the police and stopped them from taking her away. There was a serious confrontation between the two agencies that lasted for about 2 hours. It caused a commotion in the community.

“The soldiers cocked their guns and threatened to open fire on the policemen and before you know it, the policemen cocked their own rifles in return and called their bluff. At the end of the day, the woman wasn’t allowed to be taken away. She’s now back in her shop selling the drugs.”

When contacted, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola told SaharaReporters that she wasn’t aware of the incident.

“I am not aware, I’m so sorry,” she said.