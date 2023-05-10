EXCLUSIVE: How Fraudsters Started Rumours That Ex-Super Eagles Star, Wilson Oruma Was Ill, Made Money From His Fans Worldwide –Family

The family of the former Super Eagles star Wilson Oruma has said that some fraudsters are using Oruma’s condition to scam unsuspecting Nigerians and his fans worldwide.

There were reports that he was seriously sick and in urgent need of medical help.

A viral video had stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some fans sending prayers and well wishes to the ex-footballer.

The video that went viral suggested the ex-Super Eagles midfielder was seriously ill and hospitalised. He had been put on a drip and was snoring on his sick bed.

There was no mention of his alleged ailment but it appeared that he was being taken care of with a urinary catheter.

Oruma had reportedly lost about N2 billion after being duped by a pastor while trying to invest in the oil and gas sector.

In 2018, Oruma suffered an emotional disorder following the experience, which left him broke.

However, in a viral video recently published by SaharaReporters, the 46-year-old said he was healthy.

While he appreciated people’s concern for him since the report came out, the ex-footballer said, “What’s up, my people, Much love. Thank you for everything — every support you have been giving to me.

“Thank you for the love you are showing to my family. We are healthy and sound. Thank you so much.

“I never knew people love so much like that. I appreciate and celebrate you all. Thank you so much.

“But as you can see, I am well and healthy. I’m good and look so cute. Today is the second of May and I made this video today to show that I am good and I have so much love for them. And I appreciate them so much.”

“One love, Naija,” he added.

However, while speaking with SaharaReporters, Oruma’s sister, Pastor Maureen Atie confirmed that the report that the ex-footballer was recently ill is not correct.

According to her, it was over six years ago when Oruma had such a health challenge.

“That story was not correct; when he was not feeling fine was over six years ago. Some people were using that to collect money from people. Some had already given them money,” she said.

Oruma’s brother, Mr. Dominic Oruma also told SaharaReporters that the matter was under investigation, adding that the alleged fraudsters reached out to Oruma’s fans and loved ones all over the world.

According to him, the fraudsters collected money from some people. He noted that out of love, some groups had already started raising money before they contacted members of the family and were told the former Super Eagles midfielder was fine.

He said, “The matter has been reported to the police and an investigation is ongoing to get those people who are responsible for the act. We are suspecting two to three people.

“Those who are behind it actually painted that picture to generate funds for their personal interest. People have paid the money but only the police can say the actual amount raised.

“People reached out to us in person from Europe, America and other parts of the world, saying that the fraudsters had reached out to them.”

“Some groups out of love were already raising money before they contacted members of the family,” he added.