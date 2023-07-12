The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has launched an investigation into the theft of the airfield lighting systems at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos state.

A source told SaharaReporters that the criminals took advantage of the fact that the runway had been closed for months for maintenance to steal the lighting system.

The source blamed a “syndicate” of workers at the airport along with “accomplices from outside” for a series of thefts at the airport.

The stolen lighting system on the domestic runway 18 Runway/36Left of the Murtala Muhammed Airport was reportedly reinstalled just nine months ago.

The airport spokesman, Yakubu Funtua, who confirmed the stealing of the equipment by the thieves; said efforts were underway to arrest the criminals and recover the stolen equipment.

Although it was not clear when the system was stolen, airport workers were suspected to be involved in the theft.

It was gathered that domestic carriers were forced to divert to the international section and taxi about 4km (2.5 miles) back to the right terminal, which caused flight disruptions.

The airport spokesperson, Funtua in an interview with the BBC, said that the FAAN would block all “loopholes to prevent a future occurrence.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Kabiru Mohammed has reportedly planned to replace the current Airport Regional Manager for the southwest region at MMA, Mr Akinbinu Flex.

A source close to the development told SaharaReporters that Mohammed, a surrogate of Sirika who became MD of FAAN exactly a week to the exit of Sirika as Minister of Aviation, had been plotting to maintain his position as FAAN MD, viewed Mr. Akinbinu Felix as a significant competitor due to his close ties with the presidency.

“This decision comes in light of the recent incident involving stolen airfield lighting. It is believed that the MD, who has been plotting to maintain his position, views Mr. Akinbinu Flex as a significant competitor due to his close ties with the presidency.

“Mr. Akinbinu had only been in office for two months at Murtala Muhammed International Airport before the incident occurred,” the source said.

It was gathered that the MD of FAAN suspended some members of staff, head of security and head of fire departments at FAAN.

This event, which caused significant frustration amongst FAAN and sector insiders, highlights the airport’s security vulnerabilities.

The thieves managed to remove substantial components undetected, which has been attributed to potential internal sabotage and the dense surrounding forest, which offers ample cover.

It’s been noted that this is not the first theft at the Lagos airport. Prior incidents, including the theft of navigational equipment by workers of a FAAN sister agency, point to a systemic issue with security breaches.

FAAN staff members, who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, revealed that the Lagos airport was grossly understaffed even though the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, employed close to 1,500 staff within his tenure.

The minister had posted less than 10 percent of the staff to the Lagos airport.

The source blamed the management of the airport for the stealing, adding that security personnel had advised that the systems should be moved to a more secure place pending installation but they refused. He noted that theft was still going on, adding that people entered the perimeter almost every day.

“The minister throughout his stay, before he left, employed close to 1,500 (altogether) fire and security staff. He brought less than 10% to Lagos.

“And, in actual fact, the recruitment was done for Lagos alone for security. But when they did this recruitment, they will take them, bring them from the North, and take them to moribund airports that are not functional.

“I am talking about manpower now. Lagos is heavily short-staffed. Even after the construction of the second terminal, they refused to recruit for the airport and neither were stuff from non active airports brought to Lagos. But they want the security to do magic.

“Two, there are no functional security vehicles. At the time they came for inspection, there was only one functional patrol vehicle.

“These patrol vehicles are supposed to also escort aircraft, and as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Aviation came for inspection, there was only one fictional patrol vehicle. These are the requests security has made over time.

“As we speak, the security arm works for over 12 hours in Lagos because of a shortage of manpower. We work for over 12 hours with the promise that we will be paid for working for those hours. The management has refused to pay them. But the management keeps spending money on elephant projects. If you ask them how much they spend on cutting grass at the airport, you will be shocked.

“FAAN should be challenged to publish how much they use to cut grass in a year. And those grasses are most times not properly cut. There is no single perimeter fence that is not covered with bush.

“The delimitation at the airside of the airport is appalling.

“It is obvious that FAAN management had to suspend the suspended officers to cover their inadequacies and their tracks.”

Efforts made by SaharaReporters to speak to the Managing Director of FAAN, Mohammed, were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls or reply to a text message sent to him.

However, when the FAAN spokesperson, Mrs. Faithful Avokerie Hope-Ivbazewho, was also contacted on the telephone, she asked our reporter to send her a text message.

She had yet to reply to the text message at the time of filing this report.