EXCLUSIVE: How Aisha Buhari’s Notorious Aide-De-Camp, Shugaba Ordered Policemen To Pick Nigerian Student On Campus, Assaulted Him For Days Over Twitter Post

The Aide-De-Camp to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, Usman Shugaba, has been identified as the senior police officer who engineered the arrest of a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Adamu Muhammed.

Muhammed was recently arrested and assaulted for tweeting that Aisha, was feeding fat on poor people’s money.

Authoritative sources told SaharaReporters that the ADC was the one who “sent the policemen to bring the student to Aso Rock” for a round of assaults and brutalisation.

“He was the one who sent the policemen to Dutse to pick the poor student. They brought him to Aso Rock in Abuja and started assaulting him. The ADC is as power-drunk as his principal (Aisha Buhari),” one of the sources said.

Muhammed’s tweet, which was posted in Hausa reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

The tweet, which was accompanied by a photograph of Mrs Buhari, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full.”

According to his friends, he made the post because he was frustrated about the prolonged strike by universities across the country.

The strike started in February 2022 and ended in October after eight months.

However, on November 8, 23-year-old Muhammed was picked up by security operatives on the order of Shugaba and was reportedly beaten up following his arrest around noon.

Known to be a power drunk police officer, the ADC to the First Lady in February 2022 ordered an assault on a man (name withheld) for criticising his governorship ambition on social media.

He was said to be considering running for governor in his home state of Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the young man on social media criticised Shugaba for involving in politics despite being a policeman.

He also accused him of using the State House security operatives to intimidate supporters of his opponents.

A source told SaharaReporters that after the post, Shugaba ordered an assault on the man.

He was also arrested and detained at the Nigeria Police Force headquarters for six days.

“The young man went on social media and criticised him for aspiring to run for governor while still a policeman as if we are in (late Sani) Abacha’s regime. I was told he and the boy lived in the same estate in Maitama. So, he got him arrested for one week,” the source had said.

“The boy was really tortured in the cell. He told the young officers to keep beating him until he tell him which of his rivals paid the boy to criticise him on social media. He threatened to kill him if he didn’t talk.

“The boy was really tortured that they had to take him to Cedecrest hospital in Abuja immediately he was released after six days. After he was released, he told the boy not to tell anyone unless he would ask his boys to kill him. He claimed nobody can query him for any of his actions.

“He has started threatening the boy’s mother as well. He was also forced to confess on camera that he was defaming him of not he won’t be released. Imagine, a law officer acting like a garage boy.”

The power drunk police officer and others had in 2020 forced President Buhari’s Personal Assistant, Saibu ‘Tunde’ Yusuf out of Aso Villa after he refused to embark on a 14-day isolation period after a trip from Lagos.

Shugaba was said to have rough-handled Yusuf, who later escaped to the residence of Mamman Daura, Buhari’s nephew and member of the “cabal.”

Subsequently, Yusuf with the active connivance of the President’s Chief Security Officer, Idris Kassim, ordered the Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, to arrest Shugaba, Escort Commander and other policemen attached to the First Lady.

It was claimed that gunshots were fired in the process of trying to get Yusuf out of the Villa, thereby breaching security code around Buhari.

The incident led to the withdrawal of Mrs Buhari’s security details including Shugaba until they were reinstated weeks after.

Also in 2019, Shugaba, then ADC to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State invaded the office of the Nigeria Union of Journalists with armed thugs and policemen.

He had claimed he has information that ballot papers and boxes were been thumb-printed at the secretariat.