Gunmen who invaded Abuja estate demand N50million ransom, 11 residents remain in captivity

The gunmen, who invaded Grow Home Estate in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, a satellite town of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and abducted several residents on Friday, have demanded N50million ransom from the affected families amid the prevalent naira scarcity

It was further gathered on Monday that some persons had been released by the kidnappers but no fewer than 11 people still remained with the kidnappers because they had yet to bring the ransoms.

NewsDay had on Saturday reported that some gunmen invaded the estate, opposite Champions Church, around 10pm on Friday and shot sporadically before making away with several victims.

The victims had included a pastor, whose name had yet to be ascertained, his wife and three children, totalling no fewer than 15 persons during the one-hour assault.

It was learnt that the gunmen made away with the victims through the forests at about 11pm but gunshots from the vigilantes forced them to allow about seven persons to escape.

Policemen from the Byzahin division and the Kubwa Area Command visited the scene for preliminary findings and interrogated some of the victims.

On Monday, a top source close to the families said the gunmen had got across and demanded for N50million ransom.

“Yes, they have called in. They called in on Sunday and demanded for N50million ransom. One or two persons have been released but 11 persons are still with them. We believe the police and other security agencies are also working underneath to secure their release,” the source stated.