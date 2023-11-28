The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State, which is now in its seventh year, has said it spent N973,475,295.69 on “bank charges” between January and June 2023.

The government also recorded N296,390,714.00 as spent on publicity and advertisements during the same period.

These are contained in the Edo State 2nd Quarter 2023 budget performance report on the state website where the statements of income and expenditure for the period between January and June 2023 were displayed.

The Obaseki-led government also spent N425,768,967.40 on meals and refreshments while cooking gas gulped N254,577,158.27 in three months. For welfare, the Obaseki’s administration spent N212,899,175

Also, in the report, N375million was spent on bank charges in the second quarter (April – June) while N973.4million was totally spent from January till June.

His government also said it spent N306,173,051.33 on postages and courier services within six months, while over N330million was expended on donation and gift.

The 2023 budget in the state tagged “Budget of Resilience and Transformation”, had a capital expenditure estimate of N192billion and recurrent expenditure of N127.5billion.

Recently, a civil society group under the aegis of Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), against Obaseki over the alleged diversion of a World Bank loan and other funds meant to improve the education system in the state.

The group accused the governor, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Joan Oviawe and the Chairperson of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs. Ozavize Salam, of diverting the sum of $75 million World Bank loan and another N129.12 billion approved for the education sector in the state.

In the petition addressed to the Chairman of the EFCC and signed by its National Coordinator, Danesi Momoh Prince and the Director of Research, Documentation and Programmes, Igwe Ude-Umanta, EUYI said that the state of public education in the state, in spite of the billions of Naira budgeted in the past seven years, is a social menace in waiting.