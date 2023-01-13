EXCLUSIVE: Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, Mamman Daura-led Cabal, El-Rufai, Others ‘Wage War’ Against Secret Police, DSS Top Officials Over Emefiele

Some associates of President Muhammadu Buhari are leading the fight to stop Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) from arresting Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The President’s associates led by Mamman Daura, a nephew and close confidant of the President and Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State may also be behind various protests, rallies and news reports supporting the CBN boss against the DSS.

Multiple groups and civil society organisations have raised the alarm that there is a plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism and remove him from office.

However, the DSS swiftly warned against being used to “undermine” its investigations, although it did not specifically name Emefiele.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, said the service would not be distracted by those seeking to use “propaganda” to undermine its lawful investigations.

However, sources told SaharaReporters that some monarchs – Obas and Emirs – have been lobbied and deployed to beg on behalf of Emefiele and convince the President and Director-General of the DSS of the need to let Emefiele be.

It was also learnt that Mamman Daura and El-Rufai were “working hard and doing everything within their power to wage war against the DG of DSS (Yusuf Bichi)”.

“They have deployed Obas and Emirs to beg on behalf of Emefiele and Governor Nasir El-Rufai leading the charge to fight for him,” one of the sources said.

Emefiele was said to have helped the Kaduna governor secure a World Bank loan worth $350 million.

“Emefiele helped Governor El-Rufai to secure $350m world bank loan out of which the governor made for himself N70 per dollar after the cash was sold to Aliko Dangote.

“Emefiele has serious stakes in 12 banks. He needs to explain how he got money to be a major stakeholder in 12 banks. He has stakes in Tita, Globus, Providence, Union Bank, big interest in First Bank and others,” a source said.

“Mamman Daura is still working hard for him not to be arrested. He is still waging war against the Director-General of the DSS and other top officials.”

A source had earlier told SaharaReporters that Emefiele was not yet back in the country as reported by some online newspapers.

BACKGROUND

The CBN governor has been away from the country for several weeks following the investigation of several allegations against him, including corruption.

The DSS had said preliminary investigation revealed various acts of terrorism financing, fraudulent activities perpetrated by Emefiele and his involvement in economic crimes of national security dimension.

But a Federal High Court in Maitama, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja recently issued an order restraining the DSS from arresting, detaining or questioning Emefiele.

On Thursday, there were reports online that the apex bank boss was back in Nigeria but a source told SaharaReporters that he is still abroad.

The source noted that the secret police is on alert and would arrest Emefiele regardless of his antics and the recent court ruling.

Emefiele was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC between December 13 and 15, 2022.

While Buhari returned to Abuja a day after the summit, the CBN governor deliberately decided to delay his return to Nigeria.

“Emefiele is not back in Nigeria as reported by some platforms. DSS is still looking for him. DSS operatives are on alert.

“All the CBN directors have abandoned him except Kingsley Obiora and Aishah Ahmad. The report that he was back in Nigeria is false. He has nowhere to hide,” one of the sources said.

Obiora is the Deputy Governor in charge of Economic Policy at the CBN while Aishah Ahmad was appointed Deputy Governor on March 23, 2018. Prior to her appointment at the CBN, Aishah was Executive Director, Retail Banking at Diamond Bank PLC. In December 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of Aishah for re-appointment as deputy governor of the CBN, along with Edward Adamu.

SaharaReporters had reported how the CBN boss perfected plans to cover up his corruption records in the last eight years.

Emefiele, who has been governor since 2014, is the first person to serve two terms at the head of Nigeria’s apex bank in nearly 20 years.

He was first appointed by then-President Goodluck Jonathan in June 2014, after Sarah Alade served out the term of the suspended Lamido Sanusi.

Multiple sources told SaharaReporters how Emefiele secretly sent the names of Aishah and Adamu, Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate to President Buhari for renewal.

The move by Emefiele to nominate his stooges for re-appointment was part of his plans to cover his corruption records in the bank.

“Emefiele has secretly sent Aisha and Edward’s names for renewal months before time to stop the next government from appointing their own candidate and to allow them to cover his back,” a source in the bank had told SaharaReporters.

“He has paid the Villa cabals millions in dollars to get the renewals approved. Edward was that one on the audio SaharaReporters exclusively leaked.

“Aishah (Ahmad) is that deputy governor that Samaila Isa Funtua and his son brought.”

In contravention of the CBN act, Emefiele in 2021 joined the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The action was against Section 9 of the CBN Act, 2007, which stated: “The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.”

According to the chairman of Ward 6 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nduka Erikpume, the CBN governor had registered as an APC member.

“Yes, he has registered since February 2021. He is our member,” Erikpume had said.

Amid widespread condemnations in 2022, the CBN governor headed to a Federal High Court in Abuja to seek a constitutional interpretation of his non-resignation while pursuing his political interests.