Buhari’s Minister, Festus Keyamo caught in US home purchase scandal

A document exposing how the Nigerian Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, bought a property in Texas, the United States worth over $359,000 is currently circulating online.

The document showed that Keyamo got the property at 5509 Silver Canyon LN TX 77583 in Savannah Trace, with no traceable income that could justify the purchase.

Keyamo had in the past been a prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but got the same property few years after he was appointed as minister.

“Behold the man that keeps bragging that he is EFCC prosecutor; he bought a house in Texas. How much was he earning as a minister barely two years after he was appointed? Remember he had stopped practicing because of his appointment,” a top source queried.

Keyamo, also presently spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, had handled several corruption cases for the EFCC,

In 2016, he withdrew as the prosecuting counsel in a corruption case between the Federal government and former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State.

Keyamo had said he was stepping down as the lead prosecutor for the case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, due to recent developments which could hinder him from prosecuting the case effectively and vigorous.

He did not give details of the developments.

To put forward the paraphernalia of a public servant without corruption, Keyamo had in January 2023 written to the anti-graft agencies, ICPC, EFCC and CCB to arrest, interrogate and prosecute the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for alleged fleecing of public funds.

The minister gave the agencies 72 hours to initiate arrest, investigation and possible prosecution of the former Vice President.

In a suit filed at an Abuja Federal High Court against the CCB, ICPC and EFCC, the Minister prayed the court to make a mandatory order compelling the anti-graft agencies to invite and/or arrest, investigate and (if found wanting) prosecute the Atiku in respect of the information available to him “in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as “Special Purpose Vehicles” to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria.”

He had also asked for a mandatory order compelling Atiku to make himself available to the anti-graft agencies “to aid and investigate the former Vice President on information available to him in respect of a certain bank account belonging to a company named Marine Float and other accounts of two undisclosed companies, which information he disclosed to a certain close aide of his called Michael Achimugu, as to how the said accounts were used as a “Special Purpose Vehicles” to secretly divert and misappropriate public funds between 1999 and 2007 when the 1st Defendant served as Vice President of Nigeria.”