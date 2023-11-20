Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has approved N2,040,780,000 for the procurement of vehicles for himself, his Deputy, House of Assembly members and other government officials in the state, state financial records obtained by SaharaReporters have shown.

The financial records of the state obtained on Sunday showed that the money was approved on 5th of September 2023, and is only one among several other questionable expenses of the governor, which have amounted to over N40billion in five months.

The document which SaharaReporters obtained from highly placed sources partly read, “N2,760,018,000.00 – Amount paid as measurement certificate no.1 for the construction/rehabilitation of 16no. Roads within Makurdi metropolis of Benue State (15.39km) (contract No. BSPPC-47/2023) ifo M/s Triacta Nigeria Limited; N2,760,018,000.00 – Amount paid as measurement certificate no.1 for procurement of fairly used Hummer 2/3 buses for palliative measures and used toyota hilux 2018/2019 model vehicles for security purpose ifo Lajec Engineering Services Ltd.

“N2,040,780,000.00 – Amount paid base on anticipatory approval for procurement of vehicles for your Excellencies, the Exec. Gov. and Dep. Gov., Assembly Members, Govt. officials in the State ifo MBS Inv. and prop. Ltd (NOTE: deduct 1% processing fee and all relevant taxes).

“N1,977,379,575.79 – Amount paid for measurement certificate no.2 for the construction of/rehabilitation of 16no. Roads within Makurdi Metropolis of Benue State (15.39km) contract no. BSPPC-47/2023 ifo M/s Triacta Nigeria Ltd.”

Sources in the state government said the spendings keep coming despite the governor’s initial promise to the people that he would not be wasteful in governance.

“Recent developments have however proven that Governor Alia has not been telling Benue people the truth. To describe his government as wasteful is to be kind to him. What is happening with Benue’s resources under the watch of Governor Alia is worse than a locust,” a government source said.

“Governor Alia spent whopping amounts in just four months in office awarding fictitious contracts which none is ongoing. Between May 29 and September 30th, 2023, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has received and spent more than N46 billion of state resources, prominent among which is the duplication of contracts for the procurement of Hummer buses as palliative measures,” the source further revealed.

Further, according to the documents, Alia also on 5th of September, approved N1.2billion “for the procurement of 100 refurbished 2017/2016 Hummer buses for palliative measures and 50 fairly used Hilux 2018/2019 model vehicles for other purposes.”

The company which got the award is allegedly owned by some cronies of the governor, but shockingly, on the 28th September, 2023, the Alia government again released N2,236,000,000.00 (N2.2 billion) to the company for the procurement of the same refurbished Hummer buses and some fairly used Toyota Hilux (2018/2019) model vehicles. The number of the vehicles in the 3rd approval was also not specified,” another source revealed.

Further check shows that N3,551,820.00 was paid to seven accountants to attend the 2023 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme (MCPD) held in Benin, Edo State from 28 to 31 August, 2023.

Also investigation shows that N65million was paid for the repalacement of one 500kva JMG generator at the Main Power House, Government House, Makurdi.

When SaharaReporters made attempts to reach Tersoo Kula, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, he did not pick his calls nor respond to a text message to his line as of the time of filing this report.