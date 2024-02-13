A leaked memo from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has shown how the party got across to the Nigeria Police Force, and attempted to use the security agency to arrest and silence 16 notable persons in the state for allegedly inciting people against their party via social media posts,

The letter, which was obtained by SaharaReporters, dated 5th of January, 2024, and signed by State Secretary of APC, Ibrahim Zakari asked the Nigerian Police Force to arrest the sixteen individuals and charge them to court according to terms provided by the party.

According to the letter, the party was so confident that its governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna would be declared the winner of state gubernatorial election which was held in March 2023 and it was on that basis the party was authorising the Nigeria Police Force to consider the letter as instructions.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the Kano State APC Chairman, we request that the individuals listed in the table below be traced and arrested immediately after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Friday, January, 12″ 2024, which will declare Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as winner.

“We also request that your department should as a matter of urgency, file charges and accuse them of using the social media in uttering unguarded statements capable of promoting violence and inciting people against the APC government. We have enough record of such posts. The name of the court you should convey their cases will be sent to you in due time. Please let us know what it will take.

1. Salisu Yahaya Hotoro

2. Aliyu Dahiru Aliyu

3. Kabiru Sa’idu Dakata

4. Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa

5. Nasiru Zango

6. Sufyan Safjamil Kabo

7. Hajiya A’in Jafaru

Darmanawa

8. Alhajiji Nagoda

Hon, Ibrahim Zakari,

9. Ibrahim Zakari Zawaciki

10. Sani Musa Danja

11. Hon. Auwalu Lawan Aranposu

12. Sunusi Osca

13. Kwankwason Dakata

14. Ishak Abdul

15. Aminu Abdullahi Kima

16. Habu Tabule

“Home and office addresses of the listed persons will be sent to you alongside another list, thank you.”

SaharaReporters had reported that the Supreme Court overturned the judgment of the election tribunal and Court of Appeal and affirmed Governor Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

The tribunal and Appeal Court had sacked Governor Yusuf and declared Gawuna winner, citing malpractices as reason for their judgments.

Gawuna during the BBC interview had said that the Supreme Court judgment is God’s decision, saying he had accepted it in good faith.