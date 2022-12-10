EXCLUSIVE: Ailing APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Secretly Returns To Nigeria, Cancels US Trip Over Fatigue

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has “quietly” returned to Nigeria from London, the United Kingdom, and cancelled his trip to the United States.

Tinubu had been in the UK since last Saturday where he addressed the Chatham House, London in controversial circumstances, among many other engagements.

Tinubu had been captured on sessions where he struggled to reply coherently to questions amid reports that he was “very tired and exhausted.”

SaharaReporters learnt on Saturday that Tinubu was back to Nigeria but there were no airport ceremonies or photographs released to the public about his return from UK.

“Tinubu has secretly returned to Nigeria. The campaign team did not release any airport ceremonies or photos to the public. This could be due to fatigue on the ailing candidate. Tinubu returned home by 3am this morning (Saturday) without fanfare,” a top source told SaharaReporters.

The APC presidential campaign council had claimed that Tinubu would be embarking on a trip to UK, US and two other countries to campaign.

However after an outing to the UK, Tinubu returned to Nigeria without the usual fanfare.

SaharaReporters had during the week reported that Tinubu was set to embark on foreign trips from December 4.

According to his campaign team, the essence of the trip was for him to meet global leaders regarding his presidential aspiration.

This had been disclosed in a series of tweets posted last Monday by the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

There have been concerns over Tinubu’s presidential bid considering his health challenges.

Unconfirmed reports had said in February that Tinubu took a long time to get off the aircraft when he visited Niger State, and that he had to be assisted to get down.

There were also allegations that he had to visit the toilet many times on the flight back to Abuja, which is about 20 minutes.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu, amidst his ambition to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, spent over four months patronising hospitals in France, the United States and the United Kingdom where he underwent several surgeries.

He was flown out of the country some days to Christmas in 2020 to Paris, France.

The APC leader returned to Nigeria on January 24, 2021, after a month absence from Nigeria.

He also went for a medical check-up on Thursday, June 10 to France and was conspicuously absent from the one-day working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos State.

Tinubu, amidst death rumours, was forced to return to the country on Tuesday, June 15.

SaharaReporters also reported that Tinubu was hospitalised in Maryland, the United States in July 2021.

On August 9, the APC leader had another knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, the United States.

The APC chieftain, it was learnt, left the US for the United Kingdom on crutches, a few days after the surgery.

Sources close to Tinubu had told SaharaReporters that he wanted the surgery in Paris, France but changed his plan over rumours of his death.

In August 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari paid a visit to Tinubu in London and the latter was seen with a walking stick during Buhari’s visit, confirming SaharaReporters’ story that he underwent a second surgery in the United States.

Upon his return in October, Tinubu confirmed that he underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee during his medical trip abroad.