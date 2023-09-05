Some Nigerian Army personnel have called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, asking for the immediate redeployment of Chief of Personnel Management (CPM), Maj. Gen. Y Yahaya and Infantry Corp Commander (ICC), Maj Gen OO Oluyede.

The aggrieved soldiers, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Tuesday accused the duo of corruption and lack of care which according to them has led to mass retirement of military personnel and desertion.

The soldiers who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity lamented that contrary to the Armed Forces Act on operations of the Nigerian military that stipulates that soldiers shouldn’t stay in a location beyond four years, so many soldiers have been confined in one barracks for eight years and 10 years.

The soldiers in a petition to the Chief of Army Staff against the duo which was made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday, claimed that the officers had removed to release Infantry posting throughout this year, adding that the posting was supposed to be released quarterly after every three months.

“Maj Gen Y Yahaya, Chief of Personnel Management (CPM), and Maj Gen OO Oluyede, Infantry Corp Commander (ICC); have not released Infantry posting throughout this year. Infantry posting is supposed to be released quarterly after every three months – first quarter posting, second quarter posting, third quarter posting, and fourth quarter posting but up till now none of the postings have been released. We are in the third quarter, but since this year officers’ posting have come out more than four times but soldier’s posting is no way.

“The way our generals are treating us is not fair at all. They don’t care about our welfare. All they care about is to make money, and that is why soldiers are going for retirement. As we speak, some soldiers are even running away without putting paper because of the suffering that is in other ranks. They don’t care about the welfare of the other rank, is only officers they care about. Just imagine officers posting have come out more than four times only this year but our Infantry posting have not come out which is part of Army Policy.”

“Some of us soldiers have stayed in one barrack for more than eight years now but a soldier is not supposed to stay in one barrack for more than four years. This is happening because of the corruption in the Army hierarchy, the authorities don’t care anymore.

“So we calling on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja to remove the Chief of Personnel Management and Infantry Corp Commander if they can’t do their work anymore,” the soldiers stated in the petition.

The Nigerian Army has yet to react to the petition raised by the soldiers to the COAS.