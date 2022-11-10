EXCLUSIVE: After SaharaReporters’ Story, Top Police Officers Secretly Move To Secure Release Of Detained Abuja Hotel Executive Who Ordered Torture Worker With Electric Shocks, Damaged His Private Parts

Top senior police officers including a Deputy Inspector General of Police have been making moves to ensure the release of the detained Mrs. Celina Okafor, the Secretary of the Statement Hotel, Abuja, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Celina had invited and joined some personnel of the secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) to torture a staff member (cleaner), Patrick Okachi after he was accused of stealing a cash safe from the hotel chairman’s office.

SaharaReporters on November 8, 2022, reported how Celina invited some operatives of the secret police into her office and allegedly tortured Patrick with electric shocks.

They also inserted broomsticks into his private parts.

Shortly after SaharaReporters broke the story, Celina, who had been on the run was said to have been brought to the Central Police station located inside the Federal Secretariat in company with a senior police officer and DSS operatives, who pleaded on her behalf and asked the authorities not detain or take her to court.

Shortly after her arrival at the station on Tuesday, Celina was said to have slumped when the Divisional Police Officer, Hassan Abubakar insisted that she would be taken to court. She was later rushed to the federal medical centre located inside the secretariat for treatment.

It was gathered that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Nurudeen Sabo and a Deputy Inspector General of Police whose name could not be ascertained have been making several moves to frustrate the case because of their closeness to the woman and the owner of the hotel, Mr. Chinedu Chinanwata.

Also, sources told SaharaReporters that the owner of the hotel, Mr. Chinedu has secretly reached out to the victim, Patrick and offered him N500,000 in an attempt to cover up the case and set Celina free.

But the victim has rejected the said offer and insisted on getting justice.

The manager of the hotel, Mr. Obinna Damian, also met with the victim and boasted that the matter would not go anywhere and that they have DCP Nurudeen Sabo behind them. Obinna boasted that the hotel management always gives Sabo free accommodation in the hotel whenever he needs it. He urged Patrick to take the offer in his own interest.

SaharaReporters’ investigation also revealed that Celina has contacted some influential Nigerians including senators, an army general, senior police officers and top civil servants with the view to sweep the matter under the carpet so that she can regain her freedom.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday has insisted that the woman must be charged for attempting murder.

But the DSS has refused to react to the matter or make an effort to bring its officers involved in assault to justice.

Some lawyers and human rights activists have condemned the action of the DSS operatives and described it as barbaric and uncivilized. According to the lawyers, it is in gross violation of the 1999 Constitution as amended and the Anti-Torture Act 2017.

For instance, Barrister Inibehe Effiong, said, “The suspect should be arraigned in court without delay. This barbaric act must not be condoned.

“Those who abuse the rights of others should be made to pay a price for it. The victim was severely tortured, dehumanised and humiliated. The Nigeria Police should urgently file criminal charges in court against the woman and ensure that she’s diligently prosecuted.”

Another human rights lawyer, Abubakar Marshal said the action violates the right to dignity of the human person as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

He added that the victim deserves justice, stressing that those who committed the act should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The woman (Celina) must be taken to court, he said.

He added that the National Security Act that established the DSS does not empower its operatives to meddle in such affairs or administer corporal punishment to any citizen.

He asked why DSS operatives could descend so low to engage in such an unwholesome practice.

“I urge the victim to challenge this barbaric act and file for enforcement of fundamental rights in a court of competent jurisdiction,” Marshal said.

How Secret Police, DSS Operatives Tortured Abuja Hotel Worker For Days With Electric Shock, Damaged His Private Parts

On his part, Barr. Deji Ajare said the alleged torture of Patrick by DSS officials at the instance of the hotel management is not only barbaric, but a violation of his fundamental human rights as guaranteed under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The action of the DSS officials also constitutes a crime under section 8 of the Anti-torture Act 2017 which could make the official liable upon conviction to imprisonment for up to 25 years.

“We do hope the police will carry out a full and conclusive investigation into these allegations and prosecute anyone found guilty. On our part at Sterling Law Centre, we are open to giving the police and the victim any form of legal support to ensure that justice is done in this matter,” Ajare added.