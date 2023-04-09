After collecting N335,000 fees, Edo School of Nursing withdraws admission of student for ‘having a bent posture’

Despite relevant national and international laws and standards, a Nigerian living with a disability, Umoru Precious has been denied access to education by a school of nursing.

The admission of young Precious was recently withdrawn by the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences.

“She was denied entry into the school despite paying N335,000 in instalments, and after interviewing her — physical interview — before she was given the admission, it’s so sad,” a source in the school told SaharaReporters.

The school was established in 1954 by the then Western Region Government to train nurses who will satisfy the medical and health needs of the people.

Both national and international laws guarantee the right to education for all without discrimination.

The recently passed Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 In Nigeria provides that a person with a disability shall have an unfettered right to education without discrimination or segregation in any form.

It further stipulates that all public educational establishments shall be run to be inclusive of and accessible to persons with disabilities.

In 2015, Nigeria adopted the National Policy on Special Needs Education. Additionally, the Child Rights Act outlines that every child has the right to free, compulsory and basic education.

“Every child has the right to education, a right which is essential for the exercise of all other human rights,” it states.

The victim condemned the action of the school management.

She called on Governor Godwin Obaseki and human rights organisations to come to her aid.

“Please, I need the public to join me in speaking out; I got admission into Edo State College of Nursing Sciences, I started lectures on a Monday and by Wednesday they told me to leave the school that I’m not flexible enough, that they don’t want someone like me, all because I have a bent posture,” she told SaharaReporters.

“I have a right to education and Edo State College of Nursing Sciences is taking it away from me.”

When contacted on its official phone line displayed on its website, an official of the school who answered the call said Precious should come to the school to make a complaint, adding that it is unusual for the school to withdraw the admission of any student after being issued.