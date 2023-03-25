Excitement as bank customers withdraw N30,000 at Kaduna ATMs after CBN directive

23 total views

Many commercial bank customers in Kaduna State, on Saturday, withdrew over N30,000 from Automated Teller Machines across the state.

Although some banks limited withdrawals at the counter to N20,000, only a few customers were opportune to make a withdrawal.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had directed all commercial banks to open for operation on Saturdays and Sundays as part of a coordinated effort to ease the circulation of banknotes of various denominations.

The apex bank also confirmed the evacuation of banknotes from its vaults to commercial banks across the country a few days ago.

It was observed that queues at various commercial banks across the state had reduced.



