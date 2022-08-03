Excited Nancy Isime announces first Bollywood role

Beyoncé subtly removed her sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after the latter publicly accused her of “theft.”

The sampled beat no longer appears on Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” album on streaming services, and Kelis’ name also has been wiped from the credits list.

A rep for Beyoncé didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Kelis has yet to publicly acknowledge the edit.

The change was made just days after Kelis, 42, called out music industry people for having “no soul or integrity” in how they treated her.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” read a comment from Kelis’ @bountyandfull Instagram account on a fan’s post.

“I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” she continued. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

