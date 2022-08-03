ENTERTAINMENT
Excited Nancy Isime announces first Bollywood role
Popular actress Nancy Isime is overjoyed over her first role in Indian film sector popularly known as Bollywood.
She announced she would join the cast of a new project by Hamisha, Daryani Ahuja, a record-breaking Director/Executive Producer.
Isime said she was all prepped to take up the new challenge as this would afford her the opportunity to explore her acting skills.
She wrote: “Guys!!! I can’t keep calm… #NancyIsGoingToIndia !!!! I’m excited to announce that I’m part of the cast of a new project by EP/Director extraordinaire @HamishaDaryaniAhuja”, the multiple award-winning TV host wrote.
“This is super exciting for me because I get to immerse myself in a different culture and explore my acting range.
“It’s also exciting because I know that I can count on your support to cheer me on throughout the process. I’m not going to ask if you’re ready, because I know you’re ready! Let’s go!!!!”
Beyoncé removes Kelis’ sample from ‘Renaissance’ song ‘Energy’
Beyoncé subtly removed her sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after the latter publicly accused her of “theft.”
The sampled beat no longer appears on Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” album on streaming services, and Kelis’ name also has been wiped from the credits list.
A rep for Beyoncé didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Kelis has yet to publicly acknowledge the edit.
The change was made just days after Kelis, 42, called out music industry people for having “no soul or integrity” in how they treated her.
“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” read a comment from Kelis’ @bountyandfull Instagram account on a fan’s post.
“I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” she continued. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”
BBNaija ‘couple,’ Daniella and Khalid caught enjoying long night of pleasure again with Amaka staying up to watch them (VIDEO)
Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level Up housemates, Daniella and Khalid were caught enjoying another night of pleasure under the sheet for the second time in the show.
The pair who are now officially a couple in the Big Brother House, were filmed ‘cuddling’ under the sheets for a long period of time with fellow housemate Amaka seen watching them from her bed.
This comes after Khalid confirmed to Big Brother in his diary session that’s happy to be in a relationship with Daniella.
WATCH VIDEO:
BBNaija S7: Hermes emerges HOH for week two
Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Hermes, has emerged as the Head of House for week two of the season.
This was announced after the Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates had their first Head of House games on Monday evening.
The Level 1 and Level 2 housemates came together to play the HoH games in the arena and Hermes became the best performing housemate.
Following his performance, Big Brother announced him as the second Head of House for the season.
Head of House Games
The HoH games was in two stages. All housemates participated in the first stage while the best three participated in the second stage.
Biggie noted that the winner of the games will emerge as HoH and automatically save his/her fellow Level (1 or 2) housemates from possible eviction.
Cyph, Hermes, and Dotun made it into the second stage.
After the round, Hermes won the stage, making him the second HoH for the season.
HOH privileges/ Nominations
With his emergence, Hermes has saved the Level 1 housemates from possible eviction.
However, he has the veto power to nominate Level 2 housemates to be up for eviction.
During his nomination, Hermes nominated Amaka, Phyna, Christy O, Cyph, and Khalid.
According to Biggie, at least one of the nominated housemates will be going home on Sunday.
