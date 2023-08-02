It was a tough tackle, but hardly anybody would have imagined what was to follow. In a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Marcelo, currently playing for Fluminense FC, got the red card and left the field in tears after his challenge on Argentino Juniors’ Luciano Sanchez saw the latter suffer a broken leg on Tuesday. Marcelo was trying to get past Sanchez when his foot hit Sanchez on the shin. The visuals were horrific.

According to local reports, Sanchez was taken to hospital immediately. He will out of action for months.

Oh my God pic.twitter.com/ABk96ItzEg — LIGHT OF THE WORLD (@expensivesam1) August 2, 2023

“Today I had to experience a very difficult moment inside the field. Accidentally injured a fellow profession. I want to wish you the best possible recovery, @luciano.sanchez03. All the strength in the world! #M12,” Marcelo wrote in Instagram.

Last year, Marcelo bid an emotional goodbye to Real Madrid on Monday as the most decorated player in the club’s history. The 34-year-old spent 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. Marcelo won 25 trophies at Real Madrid, including five Champions League, six La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles.

“When I signed for Madrid, in my head I thought I could reach the top, and here I am the player with the most titles in its history,” he had said then.

“It’s not goodbye, I don’t feel like I’m leaving Madrid. If you don’t give me a ticket, there will be trouble.”