The Federal Government has earmarked a total of N13,805,814,220 for the upkeep of former presidents, vice-presidents, heads of state, Chiefs of General Staff, retired heads of service, permanent secretaries, as well as retired heads of government agencies and parastatals in the 2024 fiscal year.

The beneficiaries include former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, as well as ex-vice-presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo and Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

A breakdown shows that the entitlements of former presidents/heads of states and vice-presidents/chief of general staff will cost N2.3bn, while N10.5bn is proposed as benefits for retired heads of service, permanent secretaries and professors.

Economists, lawyers, CSOs react

A professor of Economics at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State, Felix Onah, noted that Nigerian leaders were being selfish without any thought for the common man’s suffering.

“They are budgeting for themselves and not for the common man. At this point in our economy, the government should be thinking of the citizens, but that is not the case; they are thinking about themselves and not about those they are governing,” he said.

Onah stated that the Senate had the power to stop the budget from being passed, but noted that it would pass it despite the ridiculous spending, adding that the President had the Senate in his pockets.

He said, “This is money not well spent; this kind of money should be budgeted for the welfare of the masses. This is also happening because Nigerians have lost the ability to speak out. The government has taken the public for granted. They are not thinking of the good of Nigerians; they are thinking for themselves only and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

A lecturer at the Department of Agricultural Economics, University of Ibadan, Yekinni Taofeek, noted that the budget was insensitive to the country’s current economic state.

He said, “The government needs to be more sensitive. When they call for sacrifice from the citizens, they should also see that they are also making sacrifices, especially with how they’ll manage our finances.

“You can’t be telling the citizens to endure, yet you’re not doing anything. It’s not bad to take care of those who have served the country; however, it is insensitive to the current circumstances in the country, especially when the government has declared as appalling the state of the economy.”

Taofeek also urged the National Assembly not to allow the budget to pass without removing the amount for the ex-leaders and allocating it to serve other useful purposes.

The Executive Director, Human Rights & Justice Group International, Mr Prince Eze, called on the President to suspend the release of such funds.

He said, “That is undemocratic and inhuman considering the economic situation in the country. The minimum wage of workers in Nigeria is the worst in the world. Such funds should be used to cushion the hardship of the masses.