Ex-Police spokesman in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni dies few days after celebrating birthday

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91, according to reports.

Gorbachev is known for ending the Cold War without bloodshed but also for failing to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Russian agencies largely reported his death, citing hospital officials.

It is unclear how Gorbachev died, but in June we reported that he was taken to the hospital suffering from a serious kidney ailment.

A Kremlin spokesperson told reporters that President Vladimir Putin expressed “his deep sympathies” over the passing of the Soviet statesman, and would be sending a “telegram of condolence” to his family and friends in the morning.

Boris Johnson has said that he is “saddened” to hear that Mikhail Gorbachev has died, in a “time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.

As the last president of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev sought arms reduction deals with the US.

He forged partnerships with Western Powers to pull back the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since the end of World War Two.

His deals with 1980s American counterpart Ronald Reagan – particularly their 1986 landmark summit in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik which eventually led to a breakthrough on nuclear weapons, forged through the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty – were huge moments in preserving peace between the world’s then two super powers.

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said of the Soviet chief: “I like Mr Gorbachev. We can do business together.”

What Mrs Thatcher liked about him was that they could argue together, sometimes ferociously, sometimes, as he once put it, “until we were red in the face”.