Ex-Police spokesman in Rivers, Nnamdi Omoni dies few days after celebrating birthday
Former spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni is dead.
SP Omoni died on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and the cause of his death is still unknown.
He had celebrated his birthday last Friday in Port Harcourt.
Before his death, Omoni was the Divisional Police Officer for Elimgbu police station in Obio Akpor local government area.
He took up the position after his was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police.
The Rivers State Police command was, however, yet to issue a statement on the latest incident.
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies in Moscow aged 91
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91, according to reports.
Gorbachev is known for ending the Cold War without bloodshed but also for failing to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Russian agencies largely reported his death, citing hospital officials.
It is unclear how Gorbachev died, but in June we reported that he was taken to the hospital suffering from a serious kidney ailment.
A Kremlin spokesperson told reporters that President Vladimir Putin expressed “his deep sympathies” over the passing of the Soviet statesman, and would be sending a “telegram of condolence” to his family and friends in the morning.
Boris Johnson has said that he is “saddened” to hear that Mikhail Gorbachev has died, in a “time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.
As the last president of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev sought arms reduction deals with the US.
He forged partnerships with Western Powers to pull back the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since the end of World War Two.
His deals with 1980s American counterpart Ronald Reagan – particularly their 1986 landmark summit in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik which eventually led to a breakthrough on nuclear weapons, forged through the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty – were huge moments in preserving peace between the world’s then two super powers.
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said of the Soviet chief: “I like Mr Gorbachev. We can do business together.”
What Mrs Thatcher liked about him was that they could argue together, sometimes ferociously, sometimes, as he once put it, “until we were red in the face”.
Bishop Kukah misunderstood because he speaks truth to power – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has praised the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Mathew Kukah, who clocks 70 on August 31.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate’s statement was signed by spokesman Paul Ibe.
Atiku called Kukah a remarkable public intellectual, noting that his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy were immeasurable
He said the cleric criticizes leaders when they derail from the responsibility of providing good governance.
“Bishop Kukah is widely misunderstood because he speaks truth to power; a task that often attracts adversaries in our kind of society.”
Atiku added that religious leaders are the moral compass and conscience of the people.
“They have the obligation to tell leaders the truth when they are going wrong.”
The PDP flagbearer said Kukah remains a great asset to Nigeria and humanity because of his tireless commitment to peace and unity.
“Not once did I ever hear Kukah preach hate or bigotry in his sermons.
“All his sermons are focused on issues that can make Nigeria better”, Atiku added.
The Wazirin Adamawa wished the celebrant God’s continued blessing in good health and more years of service to humanity.
Scores trapped as building collapses inside Kano GSM market
A building under construction has collapsed in one of the GSM markets in Kano.
The building is located on Beirut road, a very busy area in Kano. Many people are feared trapped in the rubble as of the time of filing this report.
There is currently chaos at a market in Kano State following a building collapse which has reportedly trapped traders.
According to a witness, some of the persons inside the building when it caved in could not be rescued because there was no available equipment.
The voice of one of the trapped victims could be heard when he was called on the phone.
A witness who escaped the tragedy told our correspondent that the building is a three-storey building with the first and second floors already completed and housing traders.
He said on their part over one hundred persons sell GSM phones in the building, others who sell food and those who rest under the shade of the building.
Another trader claimed there could be over one hundred persons under the rubble of the collapsed building.
Already a rescue mission is underway, with a joint team of Police, Civil Defense and other paramilitary outfits on ground.
As of the time of this report, only three people were said to have escaped unhurt.
