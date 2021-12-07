NEWS
Ex-PMAN President, Bolaji Rosiji dies in Lagos
A former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria who is also a philanthropist, Mr Bolaji Rosiji, is dead.
Rosiji, who was also the founder of Gaurapad Charities which was founded in 2004, died on Sunday, December 5, during a brief illness. Hhe is survived by wife and children.
According to a statement announcing his death by Olayemi Esan, Public Relations Officer of the Gaurapad Charities on Tuesday, Mr Rosiji, who was also the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Network of NGOs, was exemplary in making the charity organisation to make appreciable progress.
According to the statement: “With utmost sorrow, we announce the sad demise of our CEO, Mr. Bolaji Rosiji, who died in Lagos on Sunday the 5th of December, 2021 during a brief illness.
“Until his death, Rosiji was the founder of Gaurapad Charities founded in 2004, ex-PMAN president and the former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO).
“His tireless efforts to make Gaurapad company progress by leaps and bounds as well as his attitude, guidance and effort is worthy of applause.
“He is survived by wife and children. Burial arrangement to be announced shortly.
May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”
I didn’t have sex for six years because Fani-Kayode could not perform in bed—former Minister’s ex-wife tells court
A former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has told a Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja that a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has erectile dysfunction.
According to her, Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-year relationship with her because of his alleged challenge.
Miss Chikwendu said the four children she had with Fani-Kayode were conceived via artificial insemination.
She told the court that she was forced to be celibate during the time they were together as a couple.
She also told the court that the former minister did not perform any rites before their marriage nor paid her bride price.
She, therefore, prayed the court to declare that she was never married to Fani-Kayode.
Like she has done several times, Chikwendu accused Fani-Kayode of assaulting her while they were married, adding that the former minister lied to her that his marriage to his third wife had ended.
The petitioner, Chikwendu stated this in her November 29, 2021 “Application for issuance of civil summons/plaint” against Fani-Kayode, the respondent.
The suit, numbered FCT/CCK8/01/043/2021, was filed by her counsel, Mr Abiodun E. Olusanya.
She is seeking the following reliefs:
“An order declaring that there was no customary marriage between the petitioner and the respondent (despite their six-year cohabitation) under the Nanka, Orumba North, Anambra State of Igbo native law and customs.
“Alternatively, assuming by the evidence during the trial the court finds that there was a customary marriage between parties:
“An order dissolving the customary marriage between the petitioner and the respondent forthwith.
“An order granting the petitioner access to and custody of the four children of the cohabitation between parties especially during their academic calendar.
“An order ordering the respondent to be continuously responsible for the academic, medical, clothing and welfare of the four children of the cohabitation.
“An order ordering the respondent to release and return the Petitioner’s property.”
The properties are the petitioner’s certificates and documents, trophies from the United Nations pageantry, Red Range Rover SUV, registered under her foundation’s name and the foundation’s certificates and the petitioner’s picture, among others.
She identified others as her mother’s burial videos and souvenirs, her mother’s certificates and documents, her clothes and personal belongings including gadgets, sewing machines left at the children’s play area and her refrigerator and kitchen gadgets for her food company, Mommy Pee Food.
Chikwendu said her relationship with Fani-Kayode was full of “woes, lies, deceits, quarrels, assaults, battery and domestic violence, lack of trust and absence of love, public disgrace and shame, and absence of sex due to the inability to sexually perform and intolerable behaviour of the respondent.”
She contended that there was never a marriage between the parties on the ground, among others, that the respondent “has continuously behaved in such a way that the Petitioner cannot reasonably be expected to continue to live with the respondent any further or formally enter into any form of traditional marriage whit him.”
She added: “From the inception of the cohabitation, the Respondent has been a violent person who attacks the Petitioner and her family members at will without provocation.”
She averred that in 2016 when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided Fani-Kayode’s house, she found his marriage certificate with his third wife, Regina.
She said she confronted him with it and requested to see their divorce certificate, following which he allegedly confessed that he had yet to do so.
Chinwendu said, “At every attempt, the petitioner made to have sexual intercourse with the respondent, there was never erection of the respondent’s penis/manhood and penetration was frustrating.
“During such periods of frustration and sexual desire, the petitioner would be left with the choice of merely rubbing herself on the respondent, to have the slightest bit of relief.
“The petitioner then insisted parties should seek medical help for the respondent, and on visiting the family doctor, the respondent claimed he was diagnosed of having a cyst on his penis/manhood, which is not allowing the respondent to have erection and or perform sexually,
“The respondent was supposedly placed on cyprotab and the doctor suggested that the respondent should go and decide when he wishes to remove/untangle the cyst.
“Few days after the visit to the doctor, the respondent informed the petitioner that he had discussed with Regina and she had prayed over it, that the respondent should not do the operation, else he would die.
“The respondent never took the cyprotab medication, but any time the petitioner tried to engage the respondent in sexual activities, the respondent would claim his penis/manhood was paining him and then drink the medication.
“The petitioner bought sex toys for the respondent, but the respondent refused to use it and warned the petitioner never to suggest it again.”
Chikwendu averred further that since August 2020 that she walked out of the cohabitation with the Respondent, she had been continuously denied access to her children and her children have been continuously deprived parental motherly care and protection.”
She claimed that Fani-Kayode was in the habit of not paying his domestic staff/workers/nannies, “which leaves the workers angry and they could unleash and or transfer their anger on the children, they may kill any of the children any day, if the children are left with the respondent.
“Most of the domestic staff/workers/nannies that are not paid their wages, usually resign and run away without informing anyone and considering the security situation, the workers could kidnap any of the children.
“Currently the respondent is in court with some of the former domestic staff/workers for noa payment of salaries and abuse.”
Fani-Kayode has yet to file a response to the application.
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College parents to hold candlelight session Wednesday
The Parents’ Forum at Dowen College in the Lekki area of Lagos State has announced that a candlelight session will hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in honour of the late student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni.
The parents, while expressing deep sadness over the unfortunate incident that led to the death of Oromoni, prayed for strength for the grieving family of the 12-year-old.
The father of the deceased boarding student had alleged that the Junior Secondary School 2 pupil died from the injuries sustained during an assault by five of his colleagues who wanted to initiate him into cultism but the school claimed he died after sustaining an injury during a football match.
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday, said three students are currently in police custody for alleged assault while two are at large.
In a statement titled, ‘Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Dowen College Parents Mourn’, the parents urged the school management and other stakeholders (students and parents directly or indirectly mentioned) to “fully cooperate with the authority in the ongoing investigation.”
“While we would have loved to bring Sylvester back if humanly possible, unravelling the cause of Sylvester’s death and bringing whoever was responsible or might have contributed in whatever way to book, will not only bring this unfortunate incident to closure for the family, but this will also serve as a deterrent to others in all schools in Nigeria.
“We, therefore, say justice for Sylvester, is justice for all.
“On our part as parents, we will work more closely with the school (management/board), to ensure necessary measures are put in place to prevent a reoccurrence of this unfortunate incident and stamp out bullying in any form from the school,” the statement added.
The parents said the candlelight event would hold on Wednesday by 6pm at Dowen College on 18, Adebayo Doherty Rd, Lekki, Lagos.
“The lighting of candles is to pay tribute to a life ‘passed’ and keeping the light burning signifies that the memory still lives on and burns bright.
“The Candlelight no doubt shall promote reflection and signifies remembrance of a life cut short in his infancy.
“We pray that the Almighty God shall comfort the Oromoni’s family during this trying period.”
Dowen College: Police interrogate key suspects in Sylvester Oromoni’s death
The police command in Lagos has interrogated three Dowen College students over the torture and eventual death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of the school.
Police commissioner Hakeem Odumosu disclosed this to Channels TV on Tuesday but did not reveal the identities of the three students.
Mr Odumosu stated that the suspects were cooperating with the police in their investigations, adding that efforts are in place for a post-mortem examination of the remains.
Before his death, master Oromoni had disclosed to his family that five students of the college tortured and forced him to drink a chemical substance for refusing to join a secret cult.
Last week, the father of the deceased, Sylvester Oromoni, alleged that the parents of students responsible for torturing his son were on the move to fly them out of the country.
“The parents of the boys are wealthy. They withdrew them. The school called the parents to pick their wards; interviewed them. Some of the parents are planning to fly the children out of the country,” Mr Oromoni had disclosed.
In contrast, the school management claimed that the deceased pupil died due to injuries sustained while playing football.
