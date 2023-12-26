Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Ex-Osun commissioner Remi Wilson is dead

Remi Wilson, a former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State, has died.

Wilson died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, at her home in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

A source revealed that on Christmas Day, she celebrated with some guests who were at her home till late in the evening.

“She was active till 9:00 pm yesterday (Monday). She had guests at her house till late and no one noticed any sign of sickness. Everything happened around 4:00 am this morning,” the source added.

Wilson served as Commissioner for Finance and later became Commissioner for Women Affairs under the administration of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Before her demise, she had decamped form the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

