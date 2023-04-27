Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeNEWSEx-Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Publicity Secretary, Ibegbu Calls For Extension Of Buhari’s Administration
NEWS

Ex-Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Publicity Secretary, Ibegbu Calls For Extension Of Buhari’s Administration

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


He warned that conducting the national census now will be too controversial and inimical to the nation.

Chuks Ibegbu, the former National Publicity Secretary of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the National Assembly to extend President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by three months, beyond May 29, 2023.

Ibegbu, who made the call on Wednesday in an interview with Daily Post, asked the National Assembly to call up the provisions of the doctrine of necessity to extend Buhari’s tenure, adding that the May 29 inauguration of the ‘President-elect’, Bola Tinubu, was not sacrosanct.

Ibegbu said, “The National Assembly should make a resolution to extend Buhari’s tenure by three months as nothing is sacrosanct about May 29.

“In fact, May 29 is a minus in the history of Nigeria as it stands for past tragedies in Nigeria’s history. We should go back to October but the doctrine of necessity can be adopted in three months, and the heavens will not fall.

“Three months would allow all court cases on election matters as heavens will not fall.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s immediate past spokesperson also said that the Nigerian government should postpone the proposed national census and allow a new government in Nigeria to organise it.

- Advertisement -

He warned that conducting the national census now will be too controversial and inimical to the nation.

Ibegbu further advised that all court cases on electoral matters should end before the swearing-in of the elected officers, pointing out that it would be “distracting to such officers if they are sworn in and court cases against them persist.”



Source link

Previous article
Corrie star issues apology for liking controversial Andrew Tate tweets after backlash
Next article
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea hit new low in loss to Brentford
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network