Chuks Ibegbu, the former National Publicity Secretary of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on the National Assembly to extend President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by three months, beyond May 29, 2023.

Ibegbu, who made the call on Wednesday in an interview with Daily Post, asked the National Assembly to call up the provisions of the doctrine of necessity to extend Buhari’s tenure, adding that the May 29 inauguration of the ‘President-elect’, Bola Tinubu, was not sacrosanct.

Ibegbu said, “The National Assembly should make a resolution to extend Buhari’s tenure by three months as nothing is sacrosanct about May 29.

“In fact, May 29 is a minus in the history of Nigeria as it stands for past tragedies in Nigeria’s history. We should go back to October but the doctrine of necessity can be adopted in three months, and the heavens will not fall.

“Three months would allow all court cases on election matters as heavens will not fall.”

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s immediate past spokesperson also said that the Nigerian government should postpone the proposed national census and allow a new government in Nigeria to organise it.

He warned that conducting the national census now will be too controversial and inimical to the nation.

Ibegbu further advised that all court cases on electoral matters should end before the swearing-in of the elected officers, pointing out that it would be “distracting to such officers if they are sworn in and court cases against them persist.”