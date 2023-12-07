Thursday, December 7, 2023
HomeNEWSEx-NUPENG Sec-Gen, Frank Kokori is dead
NEWS

Ex-NUPENG Sec-Gen, Frank Kokori is dead

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Frank Kokori is dead

A former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Frank Kokori is dead.

Kokori died on Thursday in a hospital in Warri, Delta State.

His death was disclosed by his Personal Assistant, Atawada Oke.

Over the past few months, the former NUPENG secretary had been battling a kidney-related ailment.

On November 9, Kokori raised an alarm over his health status from his sick bed.

Twenty-four hours later, Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta, visited the elder statesman at the hospital and promised that the state would provide support for him to get “high-quality medical treatment”.

Kokori played a significant role in the struggle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He mobilised workers against the annulment of the election and the military junta.

Owing to his activism, he was arrested and detained by the military government.

Previous article
Death toll rises to 120 in bombing of civilians in Kaduna State community, over 60 injured
Next article
Gautam Gambhir “kept calling me fixer…”: Sreesanth reveals details of ugly spat during Cricket match
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network