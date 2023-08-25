Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami has been memorable for the player and the club so far. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Miami last month only and stood up the expectations for the Major League Soccer club. The Argentine World Cup winner recently won his first trophy with his new club. He led the side to the Leagues Cup trophy by continuing his impressive run in the final as well. However, off late, it is not only Messi who is hogging limelight at Inter Miami.

To make sure Messi remains safe in and outside stadium at Inter Miami, co-owner of the club, David Beckham, has reportedly deployed a personal bodyguard for the Argentine star. The guard is now going viral on social media.

Watch some of the clips here:

During Inter Miami matches, Leo Messi is followed by an ex-US Navy Seal for maximum security. The bodyguard is a martial arts, boxer and taekwondo expert. He can be seen even following him during matches. pic.twitter.com/Gl8n1UzHXV — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 24, 2023

Peep Messi’s bodyguard this guy follows him EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/IGrMSa4P77 — R(@Lionel30i) August 24, 2023

Who is Lionel Messi’s personal bodyguard?

Messi’s bodyguard at Inter Miami is Yassine Chueko. He was a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter besides being an ex-Navy seal. As a United States soldier, Chueko has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Chueko’s alert nature as the bodyguard of Messi could be observed in the viral videos on social media as he smartly foils several attempts from Messi fans to approach the player during games or off the field.

Talking about Messi, he recently said he wants to “enjoy every moment” of the remainder of his career and has no date in mind for when he will finally hang up his boots. The 36-year-old said he hadn’t even begun to think about his future beyond the deal made with Inter Miami.