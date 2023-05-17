Ex-Man City star sparks major backlash after being pictured walking around with chained-up tiger

A former Manchester City star has sparked a major fan backlash after being pictured walking around with a chained-up tiger.

Jason Denayer, who spent five seasons at the Etihad, uploaded a clip of himself with the animal to his Instagram on Monday, captioning the post: “Walking my cat.”

Presumably conscious that the video might attract abuse, the Belgium international restricted access to the comments section, though concerns were voiced and insults were slung elsewhere on social media once the clip went viral.

“What is it about over paid footballers and animal abuse?” one fan tweeted. Another said: “It’s illegal to own a pet tiger, what is Denayer playing at?”

- Advertisement -

“Tigers are not meant to be walked on leads – they are beautiful precious wild animals who should be in a habitat where they can thrive. Not on the end of a lead to stoke some pathetic man’s ego,” a third added.

A fourth labelled the 27-year-old an “awful human being”, adding: “This is a man who knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing.”