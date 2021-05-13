Ex-Lagos council boss Sakiru Asekun busted with cocaine, N145m seized

A former Vice Chairman of Lagos Island East local Council Development Area, LCDA, Asekun Kehinde Sakiru has been arrested.

He was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja with cocaine worth N145 million.

The NDLEA in a statement issued by NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi on Wednesday said Asekun has been on the wanted list of the Agency following the recent arrest of some traffickers and drug seizures linked to him.

“The long arm of the law however caught up with the wanted baron at about 9.40pm on Friday 7th May, 2021 while trying to board a Virgin Atlantic airline flight to London, United Kingdom at the Lagos airport.

“At the point of his arrest, Asekun was caught with a kilogram of cocaine concealed in five pairs of palm slippers packed inside his suitcase. He has been on the wanted list of the MMIA Command of the Agency in connection to a case involving one Azeez Adeniyi Ibrahim who was arrested with 6.45kg of cocaine in December, 2020.

“During preliminary investigation, it was gathered that the London based baron is a seasoned politician,” the statement said.

According to NDLEA, he was at different times between 2004 and 2014 the vice chairman of Lagos Island East LCDA.

He had also contested and lost elections for House of Representatives in 2007 and Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015.

“Although, he claims to be an international businessman who deals in automobiles, investigation is yet to confirm that to be the source of his acquired wealth.