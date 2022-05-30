Ex-Kebbi gov Aliero dumps APC for PDP, gives reasons

A former Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero, has withdrawn from the senatorial contest in the state and dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

The Senator, who represents Kebbi North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, stated this in an open letter written to the leadership of the party.

Aliero said, “The scheduled primaries in the state will be shambolic and patently fraudulent because the delegate list comprised persons handpicked by the state governor to do his bidding.”

The lawmaker, who in his letter recalled instances where the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had had to mediate between him and Governor Bagudu, said, “I have endured the provocation and antics of the governor in the state beyond measure. I must, in that sense, express my appreciation for your interventions and efforts at containing the excesses of the governor.

“I write to convey my decision to withdraw my intention to participate in the scheduled Kebbi Central Senatorial District primaries of the APC.

“You will recall how I put out myself for the peace and harmony of the party, not just in Kebbi State but in many other states. In particular, I worked assiduously with my friends and colleagues to assist you in unifying the party in many states across the country. You are, therefore, in a position to vouch that I will not withdraw my participation in the primary or any activity of the party if I do not have a cogent or compelling reason to do so.

“The scheduled primaries in the state would be shambolic and patently fraudulent because the delegate lists are comprised of persons handpicked by the state governor to do his bidding. You are aware that the amended constitution of our party prescribes that delegates for indirect primaries are to be democratically elected. It is, therefore, alarming and baffling for the governor to get away with the fraudulent act of composing the list of delegates for all the primaries in the state.”

Meanwhile, the former governor has joined the PDP which is the main opposition party in the state. A source within his camp disclosed this while speaking with our correspondent on the telephone.

He said the Senator would make his declaration known to the public in a matter of days.