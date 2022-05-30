NEWS
Ex-Kebbi gov Aliero dumps APC for PDP, gives reasons
A former Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero, has withdrawn from the senatorial contest in the state and dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.
The Senator, who represents Kebbi North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, stated this in an open letter written to the leadership of the party.
Aliero said, “The scheduled primaries in the state will be shambolic and patently fraudulent because the delegate list comprised persons handpicked by the state governor to do his bidding.”
The lawmaker, who in his letter recalled instances where the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, had had to mediate between him and Governor Bagudu, said, “I have endured the provocation and antics of the governor in the state beyond measure. I must, in that sense, express my appreciation for your interventions and efforts at containing the excesses of the governor.
“I write to convey my decision to withdraw my intention to participate in the scheduled Kebbi Central Senatorial District primaries of the APC.
“You will recall how I put out myself for the peace and harmony of the party, not just in Kebbi State but in many other states. In particular, I worked assiduously with my friends and colleagues to assist you in unifying the party in many states across the country. You are, therefore, in a position to vouch that I will not withdraw my participation in the primary or any activity of the party if I do not have a cogent or compelling reason to do so.
“The scheduled primaries in the state would be shambolic and patently fraudulent because the delegate lists are comprised of persons handpicked by the state governor to do his bidding. You are aware that the amended constitution of our party prescribes that delegates for indirect primaries are to be democratically elected. It is, therefore, alarming and baffling for the governor to get away with the fraudulent act of composing the list of delegates for all the primaries in the state.”
Meanwhile, the former governor has joined the PDP which is the main opposition party in the state. A source within his camp disclosed this while speaking with our correspondent on the telephone.
He said the Senator would make his declaration known to the public in a matter of days.
Four killed, residents robbed in Lagos cult war
No fewer than four persons were killed in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State after rival cults clashed in a supremacy battle.
The fight, which lasted for three days, was said to be between the Kogbagidi Boys and Willoughby Boys.
It was gathered that the two groups have been at loggerhead, leading to constant clashes in the recent past.
The Kogbadigi Boys are led by one Tunde, aka Omo Aiye, while the Willoughby Boys are led by one Ase.
It was gathered that during the clash, the cultists looted shops and dispossessed residents of their valuables during the incident.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said policemen and patrol vehicles had been deployed in the area.
Asked the number of casualties, the PPRO said, “The police are still investigating the matter and when we have the facts, they will be made known to members of the public.”
In recent times, cultism has assumed a new dimension as cult members use supremacy battles to unleash terror on members of the public.
The Lagos State House of Assembly passed the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Bill 2020 into law in order to curb cult activities in the state.
NECO extends 2022 registrations to June 20
The National Examinations Council on Sunday announced that it has “extended the Registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination for school-based candidates to midnight of Monday 20th June 2022”.
The examination agency made this known in a statement on Monday.
The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May 2022.
“State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants, and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.
“The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination will commence on 27th June 2022, and end on Friday 12th August 2022.
“Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination,” the examination body noted.
EFCC arrests ex-Gov Yari over alleged fraud
Former Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
He was arrested over his alleged role in connection with the N84 billion fraud involving the former Accountant-General of the federation, Alhaji Ahmad Idris.
The former Governor, according to sources, was arrested at about 5pm on Sunday for allegedly benefitting to the tune of N22 billion from the N84 billion which the former Accountant General was alleged to have paid to one Akindele.
The sources said that the EFCC also arrested one Anthony Yaro, who is the chairman and managing Director of Finex Professional – the company through which former Governor Yari allegedly benefited from the alleged fund.
Recall that former Governor Yari had last weekend clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the Zamfara West senatorial election in 2023 into the House of Representatives.
The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Idris was earlier arrested over allegations of money laundering and diversion of public funds to the tune of N84 billion.
He has since been suspended from office pending the outcome of investigations.
