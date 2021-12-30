ENTERTAINMENT
Ex Kardashian manager dies aged 55 and boyfriend arrested for murder
Angela Kukawski, former business manager of the Kardarshians, has died at the age of 55.
The cause of death was reportedly homicide during an incident in California on December 22, according to Variety.
Angela worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills and her body was reportedly discovered in the boot of a car parked in Simi Valley, just north of Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the Simi Valley Police Department and the LAPD arrested her boyfriend, Jason Baker, and charged him with murder following Angela’s body being recovered.
Jason’s being held on a $2million bond.
The outlet claim that cops think that 49-year-old killed Angela at her Sherman Oakes home and add that law enforcement suspect he then moved her body to the car and drove her to Simi Valley during the very early morning hours of December 23.
Angela was the mother of five who was said to have been “beloved” in the showbiz industry.
A “hard worker” and “a straight sharp shooter”, as one music business associate described her, Angela worked with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West as well as the Kardashian family over her time.
She was also known to have worked with rapper Tupac Shakur’s estate.
According to the website of Boulevard Management, the company specialises in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high-net worth individuals.”
They state that Angela, along with her colleagues would help with financial planning and real estate purchases.
VIDEO: Comedian Akpororo slams Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants
Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, popularly known as Akpororo, has slammed Nigerian artistes for keeping mum over Shatta Wale rants.
The funnyman took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to state that he didn’t blame the Ghanaian singer but faulted Nigerian artistes for giving him the avenue to talk down on them.
Akpororo was reacting to Shatta Wale’s rant on Sunday, where the rapper threw shades on Nigerian artistes after selling out a Ghanaian stadium.
“They said I won’t be able to fill my own stadiums, I don’t need any Nigerian artiste to sell out Ghana’s stadium, f**k Nigerian artistes,” the rapper had said.
On Monday, Shatta Wale also took to his Twitter page to blast Nigerians, telling them to be grateful to Ghana for supporting Nigerian artistes.
Nigerian entertainers such as DJ Big N, Vic O, IK Ogbonna, Yung6ix, and few others responded to the Ghanaian’s rant.
In his reaction, Akpororo noted that most artistes could not respond to Shatta Wale but would rather fight amongst themselves.
“I don’t blame Shatta Wale, I blame Nigerian artistes. Since when the guy spoke, how many of you have spoken up?,” the comedian asked in Pidgin English.
He also mentioned that Ghanaians and Nigerians cannot quarrel because they love each other.
Actor IK Ogbonna slams Shatta Wale for publicly insulting Nigerian singers
Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has joined the long list of Nigerians who have reacted to Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale’s utterance.
The Ghanaian star had during his stadium concert openly insulted and said unprintable words about Nigerian singers.
IK shared a clip of the video and in his caption, slammed the Ghanaian singer for being such a disappointment.
The actor noted that the singer was promoting disunity with his inferiority complex and childish act. IK also added that he has worked with Ghanaian stars who were amazing and demanded an apology from the singer.
“MR shattawalenima you are a total and complete disappointment. In a time where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative collaborations .. You should Appreciate the Nigerian artist coz a win for any Nigerian artist is a win for Africa . How do you promote unity with utterances like this . This is very weak from you … deal with ur complex issues and grow up.
See the post below:
Three BTS members test positive for coronavirus
Three members of K-pop group, BTS, have been infected with the coronavirus, according to their management agency. The group are the latest celebrities to announce they tested positive amid the global spread of the omicron variant.
The boy band returned from the United States to South Korea this month where it had its debut concerts since the inception of the pandemic.
RM, 27, and Jin, 29, tested positive for the virus Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. Another member, Suga, 28, was diagnosed Friday, a day after returning from the United States, according to the agency.
The three affected members have since been in quarantine after their return from the United States and avoiding contact with any other members of the group.
RM, Jin and Suga join an accumulating list of entertainers, athletes and politicians who have declared openly that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Such public figures like singer Charlie Puth, tennis star Rafael Nadal and late-night host Andy Cohen including Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.
The agency Big Hit Music said all three BTS members who tested positive received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in August.
RM and Suga did not display any symptoms, while Jin showed a slight fever and flu-like symptoms. They are self-isolating at home according to the country’s health policies, the agency said.
The South Korean pop group endorsed coronavirus vaccination during a speech in September at the United Nations. In November, the group travelled to Los Angeles to stage concerts and perform at the American Music Awards.
Earlier this month, Big Hit Music announced that the band members are taking an “extended period of rest,” citing the need to get “reinspired and recharge with creative energy.”
