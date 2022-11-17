Ex-Governor Fayemi Behind Police Invasion Of Ekiti Assembly To Disrupt Rein Of New Speaker, Aribisogan, After His Anointed Candidate Lost Election –Sources

The invasion of the Ekiti State House of Assembly by the police on Wednesday over an alleged security threat was a ruse to prevent the new Speaker of the House, Gboyega Aribisogan, from taking charge, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Nigeria Police personnel took over the House of Assembly complex, claiming a security beef-up was necessary to avert an alleged plot by hoodlums to attack the complex.

There were armed police officers stationed around the Assembly complex, forcing workers to close early in response to the alleged threat.

SaharaReporters, however, learnt that the immediate former Governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi was behind the ruse targeted at preventing Aribisogan from taking charge as the Speaker of the Assembly.

Aribisogan was elected as the new Speaker of the House of Assembly following the death of the late Speaker, Funminyi Afuye.

He was sworn in as Speaker by the Clerk of the House, Tola Esan, following his victory.

SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday that Aribisogan emerged as the new Speaker despite efforts by the immediate former governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi to impose his candidate, Chief Bunmi Adelugba on the people, in a move to retain control of the state legislature.

SaharaReporters also exclusively reported that Fayemi plotted against Aribisogan, who was the candidate of the state governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji. Fayemi summoned politicians to a meeting in his house to plot against Aribisogan ahead of the election, in a desperate bid to ensure his candidate, Adelugba won.

Sources told SaharaReporters that Fayemi on Sunday summoned top politicians in the state to his house and categorically told them to support Adelugba for the vacant position. He, however, failed to invite the governor to the gathering where the plot was being made to technically give himself a third term in office by retaining control of the House.

Regarding the police invasion of the Assembly complex on Wednesday, a source told SaharaReporters that it was all a ploy to disrupt Aribisogan’s rein as the Speaker.

“Fayemi has prevented Aribisogan from taking charge using the police,” a source said on Wednesday.

“The commissioner of police claimed they were checking the building for ‘bombs’ and that there was a threat. A certain Superintendent of Police, Marcus Ogundola is the main man Fayemi is using to prevent the Speaker from taking charge,” another source said.

Ogundola was the commander of the notorious unit of the Nigeria Police Force, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) before it was disbanded in 2020 after #EndSARS protests.

SARS was notorious for brutality, extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses.

Former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on October 11, 2020, announced the disbandment of the police unit following nationwide protests over the police unit’s atrocities.

Meanwhile, a source in the police earlier told SaharaReporters that some politicians in the state were displeased with the outcome of the election that brought in Aribisogan as the new Speaker of the House of Assembly, and therefore causing trouble.

On Tuesday, Saharareporters reported that Fayemi and Oyebanji, whom he supported to succeed him as governor are already at loggerheads less than a month after the latter took the oath of office.

“Fayemi summoned Ekiti politicians to his house on Sunday and imposed a speaker on them, Adelugba. In fact, the Speaker he selected took a priest to the House of Assembly, dry-cleaned her Speaker’s robe and fumigated the Assembly complex.

“But Fayemi did not invite the governor who is now at loggerheads with him over the messy state he left the state’s treasury,” a source told SaharaReporters after Fayemi’s candidate lost.

“Today, the people of Ekiti are jubilant that ‘Fayemi’s third term’ in office has ended,” another source privy to the happenings in the state told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Aribisogan, who was said to have the support of Governor Oyebanji, had 15 votes to defeat Adelugba who got 10 votes.